The Stawamus Stage at the Squamish Valley Music Festival in 2013. (Wikimedia Commons)

New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

The three-day festival seeks to fill the void left by the Squamish Valley Music Festival

A new festival is aiming to fill the void left by the Squamish Valley Music Festival.

The three-day Constellation Festival is set to take place at the Hendrickson Field in Squamish from July 26 to 28.

According to Kirsten Andrews, artistic director of the fledgling Aquila Constellation Festival Productions company, tickets will go on sale March 5 when the lineup is announced. For those interested in volunteering and pre-sale opportunities, the website will go live with a splash page “any day now.”

RELATED: Indigenous burlesque collective in Surrey for ‘Medicine in Our Very Bones’ event

“I can tell you there will be a $99 pre-sale for locals in the Sea-to-Sky Corridor that they will be able to access the first day,” Andrews said.

Andrews wasn’t able to hint at any of the bands, but she did say their talent budget is between $400,000 and $500,000 and is being adjusted as needed.

Generally, she said, featured genres at the two-stage event will range from alt-pop and folk to indie and alt-rock, to funk, soul, big brass bands and family acts.

The current website further promises strong representation of female, indigenous and LGBTQ+ artists.

With sustainability in mind, the event will run during the day only. It will not include camping, but those wanting to sleep under the stars will be directed to festival partners providing opportunities to do so.

“We’re looking at 7,500 people a day this year, and over four years we will be growing it to 15,000 to 17,000,” said Andrews, adding they’ll cap it at that.

This is in an effort to ensure the festival runs “for many, many, many years.”

“The previous festival was an amazing contribution and did a lot for the community,” Andrews said. “It brought a lot of amazing experiences and talent to the corridor. However, the town was growing and they needed to have security and parking and all of those things, and that wasn’t attainable in the long run.”

Attendance at the last Squamish Valley Music Festival was much higher, she added, at around 45,000 people.

In 2016, organizers announced they were cancelling the Squamish Valley festival that year, without providing a reason, much to the disappointment of music fans and local residents. In past years, it had hosted headliners such as Drake, Eminem, Sam Smith and Queens of the Stone Age.

Other highlights at the Constellation event will include free entry to children ages 12 and under, local craft beverages, a marketplace, and “exquisite culinary delights,” to put the minds of those haunted by the infamous Fyre Festival cheese sandwich at ease.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Union issues 72-hour strike notice to Vancouver Art Gallery
Next story
Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Just Posted

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

White Rock man charged with breaching Securities Commission order

Richard Gozdek previously admitted to illegally selling securities

Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault near Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Purple-adorned players to remember Surrey basketball star at Tessa’s Tournament

Fleetwood’s Holy Cross and others school gyms will host 44 teams this weekend

U.S. homicide suspect arrested at White Rock hospital

Surrey RCMP capture man wanted in connection with reported shooting south of the border

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read