New features highlight Sea Festival and Semiahmoo Days

The Semiahmoo Peninsula is all set to celebrate summer.

The City of White Rock’s Sea Festival and Semiahmoo First Nation’s newly-expanded Semiahmoo Days return to the waterfront with a schedule jam-packed with family-friendly entertainment and activities for the Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 weekend.

Some old favourites are back – but new features are also present to boost the appeal of the event partnership.

From mermaids and princesses, a mechanical surfer machine, a bouncy pirate ship, a sand sculpture display, the SFN’s renowned salmon barbecue and interactive environmental displays, to a free movie screening, fireworks and a raft of entertainers – including versatile Vancouver party band Dr. Strangelove and singer-songwriter Daniel Wesley – organizers for both events seem to have provided literally something for everyone.

The 72nd celebration will get off to a solid start on Friday night (Aug. 4) with an outdoor screening of the third installment of the popular movie franchise Guardians of the Galaxy in Semiahmoo Park. The movie is scheduled to start at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.) and participants are advised to bring chairs and blankets early to secure a good viewing spot.

Entertainment will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday at both the Spirit Stage (in Semiahmoo Park) and the P’Quals Memorial Park Stage (West Beach).

Saturday headliners at Memorial Park will be Dr. Strangelove, a rocking six-piece band that prides itself on being able to cover everything from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga (starting at 8:30 p.m.) while Eagles tribute band Take It To The Limit will close out the Saturday line-up at the Spirit Stage starting at 6 p.m.

Music through the eras from the 1920s to the 1970s will be the theme for Memorial Park on Sunday, concluding with headliner Ladies Sing the Blues at 6 p.m., while White Rock-born West Coast singer Daniel Wesley will headline the Spirit Stage, also at 6 p.m.

Semiahmoo Park will also be the venue for both days for food and family fun hosted by the Semiahmoo First Nation.

The SFN’s famed salmon barbecue will be open from noon until to 6 p.m. (or until the salmon runs out) both days, while the ever-popular Kid Zone will offer a giant bouncy pirate ship, free face painting, balloons and mini golf on both days and a meet-and-greet with princesses on Saturday and mermaids on Sunday.

New this year will be SFN’s indigenous market – featuring a range of art, décor, jewelry, and more – located just steps from Semiahmoo Park.

Along with live entertainment, on both days Memorial Park and the West Beach area will also feature a mechanical surfer machine, a 25-foot climbing wall, mermaids, a sand sculpture display, and vendors along the Promenade.

Another new feature will be the Environmental Zone at East Beach, where families can learn about the ocean and Boundary Bay habitat with waterfront guided walks, environmental education booths and an interactive build-a-whale puzzle exhibit.

Capping Saturday night’s events, at 10:15 p.m. will be a spectacular fireworks display, sponsored by Thrifty Foods, that will be visible from anywhere along the waterfront.

For the full event schedule, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/seafestival



