SUBMITTED: Musicians from across the Fraser Valley area have banded together to present a homegrown music concert series, led by Ryan McAllister (seated at right on the couch with a guitar in his hands).

New concert series focuses on Fraser Valley musicians

Valley Music Co.’s Listen Local Concert Series begins Sept. 28 at High Street mall

Ryan McAllister has seen the music industry from the very pinnacle as a star, signed to Madonna’s record label and performing in big venues with his band Dakona.

He’s also seen the old music industry business model collapse in the years since then, with the internet changing everything as contemporary music fans consume their favorite tunes digitally — often for free. Performance venues have also shrunk, as the burgeoning real estate market has led to favorite hotspots becoming too valuable and being redeveloped for other purposes.

“Here in Abbotsford we have the Fieldhouse, which seats 40 to 50 people, and we have the Abbotsford Centre which seats 7,000, and not a lot in between,” says McAllister.

So McAllister leapt at the opportunity to showcase artists at the Community Room at High Street mall at Mount Lehman Road. The ‘Listen Local Concert Series’ kicks off this coming Friday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 10 p.m. and over the next three Friday evenings will showcase three artists and bands each night.

“Tanya and Alyssa book the High Street’s Community Room and are proactive and big arts supporters. They have generously made those four prime Friday evenings available to us for this series,” said McAllister. “There is seating for up to 150 people and it has good sound and lighting, with big glass windows that makes it a welcoming space.”

Over the past decade and a half McAllister has developed a recording studio called Five Acres Studios at the family’s Bradner farm, where he has produced, engineered and arranged recordings for artists from across the Fraser Valley and beyond. Many of those artists will be showcased at the concert series.

He’s also developed the Valley Music Co. and its website, which links to a playlist of these artists on Spotify, where music fans can “test drive” the tunes and discover new homegrown music.

“We have the 100-Mile Diet so I figured this would do the same for musicians. Get to know these artists and others on our Listen Local Spotify playlist (http://valleymusic.co/listenlocal) and then join us at High Street for four Friday nights of great live music from B.C. artists, and beers and wine from local breweries and wineries,” says McAllister.

“There is so much information out there on the internet, a sea of musicians, so Valley Music Co. is a way for us to rally together instead of competing with friends. The artists involved are all unique and original songwriters, I don’t know what to call the format — Canadiana, perhaps? It’s refreshing to join other songwriters and work together instead of always just pumping out the old familiar pop-rock hits, which I also do at random gigs where it’s called for to pay the bills.”

There will be three bands per night for four Friday nights featuring: Sept. 28th, North Country Gentlemen, Prairie Dance Club and Jonathan Inc.; Oct. 5th, JJ Shiplett, Crescent Sky and Zaac Pick; Oct. 12th, Ryan McAllister, Chilladelphia and Greg Neufeld; Oct. 19th, Coalmont, Jamison Isaak and Under the Rocks.

The first night has McAllister’s new group, North Country Gentlemen as headliners. McAllister and his cousin Barnaby McRae will trade off lead vocals as well as harmonize with each other, backed by the band of guitarist Jason Davies, bassist Jeremy Friesen and drummer Jay Stewart, and the band will also be augmented by a couple of guest musicians that night.

McAllister will also headline the Oct. 12 concert, featuring music from his forthcoming solo CD.

“It’s been 20 years now since I quit my server job at the ABC restaurant in Aldergrove to go into the music business, through all the ups and downs, and raising four kids with my wife,” says McAllister. “But I think the people who are in this business for life are doing it for the right reasons — being creative and expressing their art.”

Advance tickets for the Listen Local Concert Series are $15 per night or $20 at the door. A Concert Series Pass (four Fridays, 12 bands) is available until Sept. 28th for the special price of $50. These shows are for ages 19 and up, please. Tickets are available online at www.valleymusic.co/.

High Street mall is located at 3122 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford, and the Community Room is next to the Starbucks.

Previous story
Nursery patrons building memories with burlap and twine

Just Posted

Surrey artists ‘Paint the Train’ in inaugural celebration of heritage rail

Award-winning entries to tour Cloverdale in September, October

Surrey woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

‘Old-Timers’ bring competitive hockey to North Delta rink

A group of 600 athletes ages 50 and older meet weekly to compete in Canada’s winter sport

Students lend hand decorating Ocean Park Community Orchard shed

Grade 1-2 classes from Ocean Cliff Elementary at South Surrey garden Friday.

Phase three of ‘King George Hub’ development moves forward

Coast Capital Savings headquarters next to King George SkyTrain was phase one of the project

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

UPDATE: Police ID man in suspicious Richmond death

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

Most Read