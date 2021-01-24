Laura Barnes is to feature some of her artwork at Gallery at Central Plaza next month, featuring this piece she calls ‘Jimmy Sings.’ (Contributed photo)

Laura Barnes is to feature some of her artwork at Gallery at Central Plaza next month, featuring this piece she calls ‘Jimmy Sings.’ (Contributed photo)

New artist showcase coming to White Rock gallery

Laura Barnes work, mixing brights and darks, to be displayed in February

Sunbursts of colour, balanced with deep sea-blues and blacks, are among the key features of Laura Barnes’ acrylic artwork, scheduled to be on display at Gallery at Central Plaza next month.

And while her skill with mixing bright and dark seems to come naturally, it’s actually a delicate balance that took years of lessons to finely tune, she said.

“It sort of developed over the last 10 years. I started off as a decorative painter, everything was smooth, no textures or anything. And I just started doing bright colours.

“For every bit of light you put in, you have to have at least equal amounts of dark in order for it to pop.”

SEE ALSO: White Rock Pop-Uptown Gallery exhibit offers ‘shop local’ option

Barnes’ works are artistic renditions of photographs she has taken on the Semiahmoo Peninsula and beyond. Among recognizable landscapes included are the White Rock Pier, a scene in Crescent Beach, and a tree covered with a blanket of snow in Ocean Park. Her work also features people, including a piece she titled “Jimmy Sings,” featuring a local musician strumming a guitar.

Barnes’ mother, the late Alice Fisher, and her aunt, Teddie Stevenson, were not only a source of inspiration for her, but were among the founding members of the South Surrey and White Rock Art Society.

And while she says painting didn’t come naturally to her, the medium is, indeed, a family affair.

“I have 13 nieces and nephews and out of them, I would say, more than half of them are painters or draw. We can’t sing a note, but we do paint,” Barnes said.

Barnes expects to have 15 pieces of art for sale at the gallery, located at 15134 North Bluff Rd., throughout the month of February.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Just Posted

White Rock Public Library (File photo)
Surrey, White Rock literacy leaders kick off Family Literacy Week

Literacy events to take place Jan. 24 to 31

Laura Barnes is to feature some of her artwork at Gallery at Central Plaza next month. (Contributed photo)
New artist showcase coming to White Rock gallery

Laura Barnes work, mixing brights and darks, to be displayed in February

Surrey Community Cat Foundation received funding to assist with medical procedures. (File photo)
SurreyCats receives grant to assist with spay/neuter costs

PetSmart Charities of Canada donates $5,000

Beds are set up at the emergency response centre at the North Surrey Recreation Centre. (Contributed file photo)
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at Surrey emergency shelter

Centre located at North Surrey Recreation Centre

Surrey firefighters respond to a townhouse fire Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Firefighters respond to townhouse fire in Surrey

Fire ‘knocked down quickly’: witness

Terrance Josephson of the Princeton Posse, at left, and Tyson Conroy of the Summerland Steam clash during a Junior B hockey game at the Summerland Arena in the early spring of 2020. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Test your knowledge of Canada’s national winter sport

A woman injects herself with crack cocaine at a supervised consumption site Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Drug users at greater risk of dying as services scale back in second wave of COVID-19

It pins the blame largely on a lack of supports, a corrupted drug supply

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Someone bought a lottery ticket worth $4.2 million in Aldergrove (file)
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million purchased in Lower Mainland

Lotto 6/49 numbers were drawn Saturday

Jennifer Cochrane, a Public Health Nurse with Prairie Mountain Health in Virden, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Farquhar with Westman Regional Laboratory, during the first day of immunizations at the Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon, Man., on Monday, January 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Smith - POOL
Top doctor urges Canadians to keep up with COVID measures, even as vaccines roll out

More than 776,606 vaccines have been administered so far

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

sd
VIDEO: Mission drag racer scores 1st career win, sets world record, makes history in 2020

Justin Bond, founder and owner of JBS Equipment Mission, has break-out year

Most Read