At Surrey Art Gallery, a session about Charlene Vickers’ and Cathy Busby’s “Intertribal Lifelines” at an Art Together workshop with the artists. (submitted photo: Surrey Art Gallery)

National education award for Surrey Art Gallery at museums association conference in Toronto

Newton-area facility recognized for its Indigenous contemporary art education and engagement

Operators of Surrey Art Gallery are celebrating a national award for outstanding achievement in education.

On Wednesday (April 17) in Toronto, the Newton-area facility was recognized for its Indigenous contemporary art education and engagement during the Canadian Museums Association’s national conference.

Last year, the gallery launched an Indigenous Contemporary Art Intensive, “a summer residency in their TechLab where five young artists developed their practice and worked alongside mentors,” according to a city release.

Surrey Art Gallery also increased its offerings of Sharing Perspectives, an Indigenous contemporary art workshop for students in Surrey classrooms. As well, since 1999, the gallery has hired an Indigenous artist-educator to go into Surrey schools and share the gallery and public art collections, and also teach a hands-on art activity growing out of their practice. Other initiatives in 2018 included a participatory installation by artists Roxanne Charles and Debbie Westergaard Tuepah titled Bearing Witness.

• RELATED STORY: Fabric-formed concrete strengthens new Surrey gallery show and house under construction.

The CMA annually honours museums in Canada that demonstrate excellence in the areas of education, exhibitions, new media, conservation, marketing and research.

“We are honoured the gallery received this national award,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a release. “It is both an acknowledgement and validation of the longstanding work of Surrey Art Gallery to create meaningful opportunities for artists and audiences. This award recognizes how art can connect citizens, build understanding and empathy, and create vibrant communities.”

Surrey Art Gallery, located at 13750 88th Ave. in Bear Creek Park, was founded in 1975. It is the second largest public art museum in Metro Vancouver.

https://www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation/13156.aspx


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
THE SCENE

Just Posted

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

New townhouse, sunny trip for Surrey lottery winner

Surrey resident Victor Raghwan has won the Daily Grand lottery

Low-flying aircraft to spray for gypsy moths in one area of Surrey starting in May

Near Highway 1, ‘ground sprays were not effective’ in 2017 and 2018, government says

North Delta robotics team set to take on the best in the world

Seaquam Secondary’s robotics team is headed to Kentucky for the Vex Robotics World Championships

Bill McNamara remembered as a ‘true community champion’

Retired Surrey firefighter and 2010 recipient of the Surrey Good Citizen Award died April 16

WATCH: White Rock Elementary students host snail race

Father creates time-lapse video of race

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

North Delta happenings: week of April 18

Events and community listings for North Delta

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Most Read