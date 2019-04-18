National education award for Surrey Art Gallery at museums association conference in Toronto

At Surrey Art Gallery, a session about Charlene Vickers’ and Cathy Busby’s “Intertribal Lifelines” at an Art Together workshop with the artists. (submitted photo: Surrey Art Gallery)

Operators of Surrey Art Gallery are celebrating a national award for outstanding achievement in education.

On Wednesday (April 17) in Toronto, the Newton-area facility was recognized for its Indigenous contemporary art education and engagement during the Canadian Museums Association’s national conference.

Last year, the gallery launched an Indigenous Contemporary Art Intensive, “a summer residency in their TechLab where five young artists developed their practice and worked alongside mentors,” according to a city release.

Surrey Art Gallery also increased its offerings of Sharing Perspectives, an Indigenous contemporary art workshop for students in Surrey classrooms. As well, since 1999, the gallery has hired an Indigenous artist-educator to go into Surrey schools and share the gallery and public art collections, and also teach a hands-on art activity growing out of their practice. Other initiatives in 2018 included a participatory installation by artists Roxanne Charles and Debbie Westergaard Tuepah titled Bearing Witness.

• RELATED STORY: Fabric-formed concrete strengthens new Surrey gallery show and house under construction.

The CMA annually honours museums in Canada that demonstrate excellence in the areas of education, exhibitions, new media, conservation, marketing and research.

“We are honoured the gallery received this national award,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a release. “It is both an acknowledgement and validation of the longstanding work of Surrey Art Gallery to create meaningful opportunities for artists and audiences. This award recognizes how art can connect citizens, build understanding and empathy, and create vibrant communities.”

Surrey Art Gallery, located at 13750 88th Ave. in Bear Creek Park, was founded in 1975. It is the second largest public art museum in Metro Vancouver.

