Delia Owens authored the novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a North Carolina-set story that involves two timelines that slowly intertwine. (Photo: deliaowens.com)

BOOKS

Mysteries and thrillers top Surrey Libraries’ most-borrowed books list

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ at #1, with older classics also represented

Readers in Surrey love a good thriller, judging by Surrey Libraries’ list of the most borrowed books of 2019.

Several mysteries and thrillers top the list of 20 adult fiction books posted to surreylibraries.ca.

Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing is at the top of the list, followed by Lee Child’s Past Tense at #2 and Michael Connelly’s Dark Sacred Night at #3.

“If you’re in the mood for a crime thriller, Surrey Libraries staff recommend David Baldacci’s Redemption or Long Road to Mercy,” the post offers.

“Surprisingly, older titles including George Orwell’s classic dystopia 1984, eerie parable Animal Farm, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and J.D. Salinger’s classic teen angst novel Catcher in the Rye also made the most borrowed list.”

Another list details the top 15 ebooks borrowed from Surrey Libraries in 2019, with Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere coming in at #1, followed by Lee Child’s Past Tense at #2 and John Grisham’s The Reckoning at #3.

CLICK HERE to see both lists.

• FROM THE ARCHIVES: Thrillers top Surrey Libraries’ list of most-checked books of 2018.


