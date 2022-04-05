‘Music of the Night’ show in Surrey to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and his 75th birthday

A scene from the “Music of the Night” tour coming to theatres in Surrey and other B.C. cities this spring. (Contributed photo: Diamond’s Edge Photography)

A concert tour coming to Surrey will celebrate the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber ahead of his 75th birthday.

“Music of the Night” is billed as a musical celebration Webber “and his acclaim as the most successful theatre composer of all time.”

A tour presented by music/theatre company Sound the Alarm involves a concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, April 30, among other show dates in B.C.

Webber, an English composer known for “Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita,” “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and other hit musicals, turned 74 last month, on March 22.

The “Music of the Night” cast is composed of musical-theatre veterans including tenor Nic Kyle, who is familiar with the stage and the works of Webber. Kyle, now living in both Abbotsford and New Zealand, has performed in London’s West End and played Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on tours of Australia and New Zealand. The cast also includes Vernon-based soprano Melina Shein, known for her high-noted “Phantom” vocals.

The April/May tour, which starts in Kamloops on April 24, includes Lower Mainland concert dates in Burnaby, Surrey, Mission, New Westminster, West Vancouver and Maple Ridge. Look for more details on musicofthenight.live, including cast biographies, testimonials and more.

For the Surrey show, ticket prices range from $45 to $55, plus taxes and fees, with many of the seats already claimed.

Sound the Alarm’s other musical projects include Theatre for the Ears (“a series of fictional audio-dramas and related conversations that ‘sound an alarm’ on our environmental and sociological challenges and their effects on human experience”) and Pilgrimage to Bach (a collaboration with Early Music Vancouver to “create a dialogue around reclamation of spirit through two of Bach’s most glorious cantatas”).



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsLive music