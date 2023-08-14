Composite photo shows musicians and dancers featured at the Music and Meditation planned in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Contributed photo)

Composite photo shows musicians and dancers featured at the Music and Meditation planned in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Contributed photo)

COMMUNITY EVENT

Music and Meditation event planned at Surrey park Sunday, Aug. 20

Transformational Theatre-hosted gathering at Bear Creek Park

The Garden Stage at Bear Creek Park in Surrey will host a five-hour Music and Meditation event this Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20). Admission is free.

Tranformational Theatre Society’s gathering will feature meditative music, Indigenous drumming and dance, meditation workshops and creative activities for children.

Attendees are urged to bring a blanket, picnic lunch and family members to the event, held from noon to 5 p.m.

“Enjoy a music and meditation workshop by multi-instrumentalists The Nair Brothers accompanied by Akaaljot Dhadda on tabla, indigenous dance by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, Gurukul Sitar Ensemble featuring Sharanjeet Singh Mand, activities for children, dandiya dance, henna and more,” says a post on the website transformationaltheatre.com.

“Participate in the Friendship Round Dance and Dandiya Dance on the lawn in the latter part of the day while enjoying the refreshing atmosphere of the gardens of Bear Creek Park.”

Sunday’s event is part of Transformational Theatre’s Music, Movement and Meditation Festival 2023, held until Sept. 17.

Last year’s inaugural Music and Meditation event was held last August over two days, at city hall, on the outdoor plaza there and also City Centre Library. The in-person festival followed a Music and Meditation online concert held in May 2021.

Led by artistic director Linda Chawla, Surrey-based Transformational Theatre aims to do live productions that “uplift and inspire performers and audiences,” says a post on transformationaltheatre.com. “We endeavor to facilitate individual growth and discovery through providing opportunities for community members to engage with the arts in a meaningful way.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Barbie’ has legs, tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

Just Posted

Composite photo shows musicians and dancers featured at the Music and Meditation planned in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Contributed photo)
Music and Meditation event planned at Surrey park Sunday, Aug. 20

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). (Tricia Weel photo)
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo)
Colourful pour painting pieces by young artist coming to White Rock shop

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?