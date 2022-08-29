Music, acting, magic and more entertained a crowd for the show

Lenard Stanga told Middle Eastern stories on wheels at POP! Summer Strolls Darts Hill Garden Park in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) Travis Bernhardt performed at POP! Summer Strolls Darts Hill Garden Park in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader) George Rahi and Robyn Jacob played ambient sounds of Gamelan Tekanan Suara at POP! Summer Strolls Darts Hill Garden Park in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

By Anna Burns, Surrey Now-Leader

Surrey Civic Theatres brought back summer POP! performances outdoors in parks, at Dart Hill Gardens.

The event featured three different performances that were 15 minutes long, followed by a 30-minute grand finale.

The locations throughout the gardens were specifically chosen for each performance.

Vostok, one of the performers, could not perform, so Vancouver magician Travis Bernhardt stepped in. Bernhardt wowed the crowd with his magic.

George Rahi and Robyn Jacob played ambient sounds of Gamelan Tekanan Suara. This traditional Indonesian music included a variety of gongs and metal instruments, “which sounds beautiful under usual circumstances, but is even more atmospheric in this scenic garden park setting,” reads the City of Surrey event description.

Lenard Stanga told Middle Eastern stories on wheels. He had a miniature wooden stage attached to the back of his bicycle and used picture cards by Syrian artist Boushra Ghesen. Bèro Saker played the oud to go with the traditional stories.

The grand finale featured the Cause & Effect Circus.

“Three of Vancouver’s favourite jugglers have joined forces to dazzle you with a silly spectacle of interactive contemporary circus,” the City of Surrey stated.

Saturday’s (Aug. 27) matinée performance was sold out.

