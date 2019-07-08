A two-day festival of Indigenous art, music and culture will take place at the Museum of Surrey on July 13 and 14. (Photo courtesy Museum of Surrey)

Museum of Surrey to host two-day festival of Indigenous art, culture, music this weekend

‘Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass’ Indigenous art group organizes two day festival of ‘beautiful talent’

The Museum of Surrey will host its largest Indigenous celebration to date this weekend, as First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists and performers showcase art, music, dance and culture in a two-day festival.

Attendees will be able to sample Indigenous wine, grab a bite from a bannock food truck, meet artists and experience a rich cultural history at the free, family-friendly event on July 13 and 14.

Patrick Calihou, co-founder of Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass, the Indigenous art group that is organizing the showcase, said that “this will be a celebration to remember.”

“Through artwork, songs and stories we can experience the unique and beautiful talent that the Indigenous peoples have,” he said.

“This will be the largest Indigenous celebration we’ve hosted to date,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager. “It’s going to be an incredible, activity filled experience for all ages – one that will showcase Indigenous artists expressing their love and passion for their land through song, dance, art and more.”

There will be performances from fancy dancer Tyler Alan Jacobs, Indigenous hip hop artist Derek Malik Edenshow, Métis jigger Fergus Dalton, and Carlyn Andres, who sill sing in the Katzie Nation dialect of Halq’eméylem.

The festival also provides a rare opportunity to hear from a representative and a descendent of the Group of Seven Indian Artists. Artist Joseph M. Sanchez and Ernie Cobiness, son of the late artist Eddy Cobiness, will give a talk on Saturday at 1 p.m. and discuss how the artist group — which is also known as the Indian Group of Seven — brought Canadian Indigenous Art to the world.

The cultural event is open Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, July 14 from 12 to 5 p.m. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. in Cloverdale.


