Museum of Surrey kicks off summer event season with family celebration

Kids interact with the Museum of Surrey mascot Raj the Raccoon at the museum June 25. (Photo submitted: Museum of Surrey)

The Museum of Surrey kicked off its summer season with a family-friendly event June 25.

Roughly 500 people attended an event called SENSES – Family Kickoff to Summer. The museum put on the special day to celebrate “inclusion and diversity in the community,” according to a press release from the museum.

“Visitors of all ages and abilities attended the celebration, which included hands-on fun and engagement inside and out.”

This event was co-hosted by the Museum of Surrey and the City of Surrey’s Accessibility Services Team.

Inside the building there were many activities. Museum mascot Raj the Raccoon entertained children, a caricaturist was on hand, there was a bubble station along with crafts and games stations. The museum also set up a sensory-friendly room where visitors could use a special kit to interact with beach-themed sensory bins.

Along with the things going on inside the Museum of Surrey, there were more activities going on outside with community groups like Canucks Autism Network, Historic Stewart Farm, Surrey Nature Centre, Surrey United Soccer, and TD Bank Group.

“We are proud to hear of the community connectedness that came from the inaugural SENSES event,” said Tara Cleave, manager of support services with the City of Surrey’s Accessibility Services Team. “We hope that events and other initiatives like these continue to promote an inclusive city where people of all abilities are living to their full potential.”

Back in 2019, the Museum of Surrey partnered with the Canucks Autism Network to start a “sensory-friendly initiative” in which the museum hosts sensory-friendly hours​ on the first Sunday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sensory-friendly hours allow visitors to stroll through the museum with reduced lighting and reduced sound.

“Visitors can borrow complimentary noise-cancelling headphones — which are available from the front desk at any time, not just during the sensory-friendly hours — and can access the permanent, sensory-friendly space on the museum’s second floor,” the release said.

The museum will host four more Sensory Sundays in 2022 on Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, and Nov. 6.

More events are scheduled for the museum over the summer with still more to be added. A full listing can be found by visiting surrey.ca/museum and clicking on events.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue. For more information, call 604-592-6956.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum of Surrey