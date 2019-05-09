MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Thursday’s launch of ‘Save Our Moms’ comes as Mother’s Day approaches

Lena Waithe will be taking part in the campaign.

MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60 per cent of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On rodeo weekend, country bands tune up for a good time in Cloverdale
Next story
North Delta happenings: week of May 9

Just Posted

Fake fundraiser set up for family of South Surrey border-crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe shut down as real fundraiser nears $100K goal

Fire breaks out in north Surrey

Black smoke can be seen from across Fraser River

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

BLOG: Saying Goodbye to Haida Gwaii

Earl Marriott student Jessica Cooper says she learned a deeper understanding of herself

Young performers are sought for summer events in Surrey City Centre

BIA-hosted events include Surrey Fest, on June 15 at Holland Park

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature

Premier John Horgan congratulates pioneers of first modern treaty

POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Traumatized woman wants answers after seeing bear carcass at a BC landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read