Gerry Dee pictured on a poster for his national comedy tour next spring.

‘Mr. D’ star to bring comedy show to Surrey after sitcom’s final air date

Teacher-turned-comic Gerry Dee returns to Bell theatre next spring

Former teacher Gerry Dee will return to a school in Surrey with his comedy act next spring.

The star of CBC’s Mr. D sitcom will perform at Bell Performing Arts Centre, located at Sullivan Heights Secondary, next April 5, as part of his “20 Years of Stand Up” tour of Canada.

Details are posted at gerrydee.com and also bellperformingartscentre.com.

Show tickets, which range in price from $49.50 to 89.50, go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 via livenation.com.

Dee last appeared at the Bell in November 2015, as headliner of a Just For Laughs tour.

• RELATED STORY: Mr. Dee in Surrey on a business trip, from 2015.

At the time, Dee said it was his business smarts that landed him a TV series, with some luck along the way.

“It’s called show business and I was very driven on the business side from day one – always promoting, always pitching,” he reasoned.

He said he sees a lot of comics “sitting on the couch” waiting for a call that may never come.

“I was never that type,” Dee noted. “I was never one to shy away from the obvious fact that I was trying to make money, too. Some artists say, ‘It’s not the money, Gerry, you get to perform’ – no, not for me, it’s both. I grew up with no money, and my parents had no money, so maybe that’s why I was motivated from day one to try to do both.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Next spring, Dee will take his jokes about marriage, fatherhood and teaching to 14 cities across Canada, beginning at Ontario’s Casino Rama on March 1 and ending May 24 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Based on Dee’s real-life experiences as a high school teacher, the Mr. D show follows the misadventures of schoolteacher Gerry Duncan, nicknamed “Mr. D,” as he struggles to keep one step ahead of his students at a private school.

The sitcom debuted in January 2012 to 1.23 million viewers – the highest-rated premiere for a CBC scripted show in seven years.

“The 8th and final season of the show will have its finale on December 19, 2018,” notes a post on the Bell theatre’s website.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Bollywood-style ‘Winter Funk’ showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

Just Posted

One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

Surrey recorded its 14th homicide late Monday morning, in the 14600-block of Southview Drive

South Surrey development raises flooding concerns

Open house planned Monday evening

Bollywood-style ‘Winter Funk’ showcases special guests, dance students in Surrey

‘Awards Show’ theme for annual Shiamak Vancouver event at Bell

PHOTOS: Surrey boxers win in ‘Turmoil on 200th 2’ fight night at Langley Events Centre

In one of three pro bouts, Surrey’s Aman Aujla beat Tacoma’s Nick Coughram

Shortfall of extreme weather beds for homeless in North Surrey

Extreme weather shelters were called to open on Nov. 25, but Surrey’s co-ordinator is worried as there’s very limited space in Whalley, Newton this year

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

B.C. chief tells pipeline hearings his people are responsible for their land

The hearings in Victoria will gather evidence from Indigenous groups about the pipeline expansion project

Tentative deal reached for 44,000 nurses across B.C.

The agreement falls under the B.C. government’s sustainable services negotiating mandate

‘Horrific’ case of raccoon kept starving in trap for days prompts BC SPCA probe

Critter Care in Langley reported the incident, after someone had already tried to drown the animal

O’Leary holds campaign-style event with Scheer

Sheer to get some star power from businessman Kevin O’Leary

Icy Grey Cup leads to possible field improvements by CFL

The field conditions emerged as one of the main talking points in Calgary’s 27-16 victory over Ottawa

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

UBCO and BCIT team up to brew cannabis-infused beverages

The two schools have partnered with Pacific Rim Brands, a Kelowna-based integrated cannabis company

Most Read