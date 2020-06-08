A scene from the 1982 movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

Movie theatres reopen in Newton and South Surrey with ‘E.T.’ and more

‘We will be one of the first indoor theatres to open in Canada’ since COVID-19 forced closures

The independent Hollywood 3 Cinemas chain will this week reopen theatres in Newton, South Surrey and two other B.C. cities.

“We will be one of the first indoor theatres to open in Canada since theatres were closed due to COVID-19 in March,” theatre operator Rahim Manji said in a news release.

The chain includes the Hollywood 3 in Newton, the Caprice in South Surrey, the Caprice Duncan and the Hollywood 3 Pitt Meadows, all of which will reopen Friday, June 12 with screenings of “Trolls World Tour” and the 1982 hit “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

The chain’s Rialto White Rock theatre, located in South Surrey, will not reopen at this time.

Manji said current rules of physical distancing will be enforced in all theatre lobbies and auditoriums.

“We will be limiting the number of people in our building in accordance to government regulations,” he said.

“Seating in each auditorium will be spread out to maintain physical distancing but families that live together will be able to sit together. In some locations we will run the movie in multiple auditoriums to ensure lots of space between our customers, so everyone feels safe and secure.

“We will have one hour between shows to ensure the lobby and restrooms and every auditorium is cleaned and sanitized thoroughly before the next customers come in.”

From June 12 to 18, the four theatres will have daily matinees of “Trolls World Tour” at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m., plus an evening show of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” at 7:30 p.m.

• RELATED STORY: Q&A: Rahim Manji on movies, including the time he melted Shrek’s face.


