Movie about musical brothers separated by Cuba/U.S. politics shown at Surrey city hall

Musical brothers Ilmar, left, and Aldo López-Gavilán in the documentary film “Los Hermanos/The Brothers,” to be shown at Surrey city hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, April 29.

The Surrey Civic Theatres-presented show is a documentary film to be screened at city hall’s Centre Stage theatre Friday, April 29.

The award-winning “Los Hermanos/The Brothers” offers a musical trip to Havana and New York for the story of Cuban-born brothers Ilmar and Aldo López-Gavilán, separated by the strained political relationship of Cuba and the United States.

Violinist Illmar is in New York, where he has lived since his teen years, while pianist Aldo remains in Cuba.

Their parallel lives are chronicled by filmmakers Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider, who shed light on their family dynamic, careers, a reunion, and momentous first performances together.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW TRAILER)

The movie is about “the power of love and how family shapes and give us connection, even when we’re far apart,” an event advisory promises. “It is a film about talent and pursuing your creative dreams. It is story that shows that sometimes when politicians make decisions, it is ordinary people who pay the price.”

The movie’s genre-bending score is composed by the brothers, and Joshua Bell and the Harlem Quartet are among the musical guests.

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” won Best Documentary Feature at the 2020 Woodstock Film Festival, among other awards.

Tickets are $12 for the 8 p.m. screening at Centre Stage on April 29, on tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566. The venue is located at 13450 104 Ave., Surrey.

The documentary is first of two in the “Spring Shows” series presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. The other, “Someone Like Me,” follows the parallel journeys of Drake, a gay asylum seeker from Uganda, and a group of strangers from Vancouver’s queer community who are tasked with supporting his resettlement in Canada. The film will be shown Friday, June 17 at Centre Stage.

Also this spring, Surrey Civic Theatres launches Surrey SPARK Stages to “ignite imaginations and make memories” for kids and families in the city.

From May 27-29 at Surrey Arts Centre stages, the SPARK launch weekend will include a “Light the SPARK!” all-ages dance party, two “Best of Friends!” concerts by Charlotte Diamond, Fred Penner and Rick Scott, a “Spirit of Harriet Tubman” one-woman show, “The Joshua Show” puppets and circus-duo show “Tweet Tweet!”

Tickets are sold on the website surrey.ca/spark, or call 604-501-5566.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentMovies