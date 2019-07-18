Sharry Mann in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Mother’s death causes singer to cancel Surrey Fusion Festival performance

Revised schedule released with Mankirt Aulakh replacing Sharry Mann

Sharry Mann will no longer be performing at Surrey’s Fusion Festival this weekend due to the death of his mother this morning (Thursday), event planners with the City of Surrey say.

They’ve released a revised schedule for the festival’s Concord Pacific World Music Stage, where Mann was set to perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Booked in Mann’s place is Mankirt Aulakh, whose most popular song is called “Kadar.”

At Holland Park, the two-day festival happens on Saturday and Sunday (July 20-21) with a multicultural mix of music, food and more, at King George Boulevard at Old Yale Road. Musical headliners are 2Baba, K’NAAN, Busty & The Bass and Alex Cuba, among others.

