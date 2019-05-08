A general addresses her new recruits, a group of young witches who will train in combat magic. (Freeform Studios / Youtube)

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ to film in Cloverdale this week

New T.V. show features witches as they go through training in the U.S. Army

A new T.V. show will be filming in “Cloverwood” this week.

Motherland: Fort Salem will be setting up at The Vault Restaurant, and bringing the magic of special effects with it.

Production crews will be constructing a fit-for-T.V. patio in front of The Vault, as well as creating snow and wind during filming.

The new television series is set in an alternate universe, one in which witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by signing an agreement with the American government. The witch trials — the most of infamous of which happened in Salem, Massachusetts — would end, if witches agreed to fight for the American military.

The story follows three women as they go through basic training in combat magic and on to deployment at “Fort Salem.”

According to Freeform Studios, “In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped.” Witches fight on the front lines against “looming terrorist threats that are familiar to our world,” but with supernatural weapons.

The show’s leads will be Kelowna’s Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class), Jessica Sutton (Kissing Booth) and Amalia Holm (Alena). The series will consist of 10, one-hour episodes.

Executive producers are Will Ferrell, Kevin Messick and Adam McKay.

Crews will be arriving on Thursday (May 9) to create a set and prepare the Vault (5764 176 St.) for filming. They will be constructing a patio in the curb lane in front of the restaurant, as well as a blackout tent that will stretch from the storefront to the centre line of 176 Street — meaning that there will be single-lane traffic on that portion of the street.

On Friday, crew members will continue to arrive and unpack equipment. When filming starts at 6 p.m. there will be a “closure of the 5700-block” until 9 p.m.

From 9 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Saturday morning, traffic will be allowed through between shots. During that time the area will be lit by production lights, and film and wind effects will be created.

Parking will be impacted in the area around the shoot, and the City of Surrey will be posting temporary “no stopping” signs on adjacent streets.

Made-for-T.V. magic isn’t new for downtown Cloverdale. In February this year, Supernatural crew members built an entire 1950s inspired diner just across the street from the Vault.

And just down the block from where Motherland will film, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crew have been working on their Cerberus Books set in anticipation for filming season three of their hit Netflix series. The production plans to return to the set two or three times per month from May 2019 to February 2020 to film.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Vault Restaurant, located on 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale. (Google Images)

Previous story
Oxygen Media greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary

Just Posted

KPU’s campuses in Surrey, Langley evacuated after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

All five campuses being evacuated, closed for remainder of day

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

‘I know where I belong’: Surrey’s ‘King’ Kongbo stoked about CFL pick but still has NFL dreams

Former star at Holy Cross ‘feels good’ following rehab of knee torn up while with Tennessee Vols

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

U.S. officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border

The facility is located at the northern end of Interstate 91 in the Vermont town of Derby Line

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read