Chris Gordon will be headlining the Aug. 3 Comedy Night at Elements Casino Surrey. (Photo: Chris Gordon Facebook)

Cloverdale

Monthly comedy show returns to Surrey’s Elements Casino

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts event on first Saturday of each month

Get ready to “double down on the laughs” with Fraser Valley Comedy’s upcoming show in Surrey.

The Aug. 3 is headlined by Chris Gordon, featuring Ryan Lachance and guest performances by Matt Nagler, Curtis Pyke, Stephen Girodat and hosted by Yo Trieu.

Gordon, according to a post about the comedy show, was the “#1 Pick of the Country” on CBC’s “So You Think You’re Funny?”

Gordon also played Contrell on Season 3 of the AMC western “Hell On Wheels.”

“He is seen as clean, current, hip, inventive, and edgy, which gives him an improvisational feel and a strong connection with the crowd. Offering fresh perspectives woven seamlessly with absurd observations, Chris always delivers a dynamic interactive experience that is hilarious and unforgettable.”

Meanwhile, Lachance’s dreams of touring came true recently when the White Rock comedian’s fundraiser “Ramp for Ryan” raised enough money to buy a portable ramp Lachance needs to access certain comedy venues across Canada.

READ ALSO: Dream of touring about to come true for White Rock comedian who uses wheelchair, June 20, 2019

Close to $4,500 was raised at the benefit show, giving Lachance a gift of mobility in the wheelchair he uses due to his cerebral palsy.

Lachance is described as a “hilarious storyteller and seasoned performer, Ryan incorporates notes from his unique perspective as a quadriplegic comic who can’t stand up, who *does* stand-up.”

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts the Comedy Night at Elements Casino Surrey (17755 60 Ave.) the first Saturday of every month.

Tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 3 show is $10. To purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/fvcomedy.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

– With files from Tom Zillich

