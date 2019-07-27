Monthly comedy show returns to Surrey’s Elements Casino

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts event on first Saturday of each month

Chris Gordon will be headlining the Aug. 3 Comedy Night at Elements Casino Surrey. (Photo: Chris Gordon Facebook)

Get ready to “double down on the laughs” with Fraser Valley Comedy’s upcoming show in Surrey.

The Aug. 3 is headlined by Chris Gordon, featuring Ryan Lachance and guest performances by Matt Nagler, Curtis Pyke, Stephen Girodat and hosted by Yo Trieu.

Gordon, according to a post about the comedy show, was the “#1 Pick of the Country” on CBC’s “So You Think You’re Funny?”

Gordon also played Contrell on Season 3 of the AMC western “Hell On Wheels.”

“He is seen as clean, current, hip, inventive, and edgy, which gives him an improvisational feel and a strong connection with the crowd. Offering fresh perspectives woven seamlessly with absurd observations, Chris always delivers a dynamic interactive experience that is hilarious and unforgettable.”

Meanwhile, Lachance’s dreams of touring came true recently when the White Rock comedian’s fundraiser “Ramp for Ryan” raised enough money to buy a portable ramp Lachance needs to access certain comedy venues across Canada.

Close to $4,500 was raised at the benefit show, giving Lachance a gift of mobility in the wheelchair he uses due to his cerebral palsy.

Lachance is described as a “hilarious storyteller and seasoned performer, Ryan incorporates notes from his unique perspective as a quadriplegic comic who can’t stand up, who *does* stand-up.”

Fraser Valley Comedy hosts the Comedy Night at Elements Casino Surrey (17755 60 Ave.) the first Saturday of every month.

Tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 3 show is $10. To purchase tickets, visit facebook.com/fvcomedy.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

