Monster Jam set to roar back into Vancouver

Monster truck tour to stop at PNE Coliseum in March

Grave Digger, Scooby-Doo, Dragon, Monster Mutt, Raminator and other trucks will roar at Vancouver’s PNE Coliseum during the next Monster Jam event on March 14-15.

The three shows that weekend promise “the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement” involving “12,000-pound trucks and the world-class athletes who drive them.”

Monster Jam is billed as the world’s largest and most famous monster truck tour, involving races and freestyle competitions.

Highlights from the 2019 tour stop in Vancouver are posted to Youtube.

“Pit Party” passes allow people to see the trucks up close, meet drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy family-friendly activities. Ticket info and other event details are posted to MonsterJam.com, or call 604-252-3700.

At the PNE, show times are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

