Michael Jackson tribute streamed on White Rock virtual platform

White Rock-based BEC Entertainment is presenting another streamed concert this Friday (June 4) – MJ Lives, a tribute to Michael Jackson, featuring Barry Dean.

BEC president Bill Brooks said the show promises all the songs, moves and looks of the “King of Pop.”

Dean’s high energy tribute has toured extensively, including Canada, earning performance credits from shows in Las Vegas, an appearance on ABC TV’s The Next Best Thing, and, currently, a headliner residency at Mangos in Orlando Florida.

Featured in the playlist will be some of the most prominent songs by Michael Jackson, including Billie Jean, Thriller, Black or White, Man in the Mirror, Beat It, and many others.

The show, which will be streamed at 8 p.m., is available at https://www.onviva.live/en/channel/bec/c/michael-jackson-tribute-june-4th-800pm-pacific-time.785 for $10.

For more information, visit BEC Entertainment, https://www.onviva.live/en/channel/bec.392

Arts and EntertainmentPop Music