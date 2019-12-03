Members of Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir. (submitted photo)

MUSIC

Men’s choir to sing ‘Christmas Traditions from Around the World’ in Surrey

The VWMC features auditioned singers led by professional musicians

“Christmas Traditions from Around the World” will be explored in song when Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir returns to Surrey Arts Centre this month.

The long-established ensemble will perform there on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 10, on the main stage, in a popular annual event.

“It is always a treat to have this world-class choir perform in our theatre, and we are proud to say that the VWMC is a Surrey Christmas tradition — they have been serenading our audiences for over 30 years,” noted Nic Enright-Morin, publicist for Surrey Civic Theatres.

This time, in a new two-hour show, the choir will sing songs from around the globe – “from Catalonia to the Caribbean, with plenty of Celtic favourites, of course,” according to an event post on surrey.ca.

Under the music direction of Jonathan Quick, the 100-voice choir will be joined on the arts centre stage by pianist Karen Lee-Morlang and guest violinist Cameron Wilson.

The VWMC features auditioned singers led by professional musicians.

“The choir is a diverse group of individuals who come together from different cultures and backgrounds – the choir is not just Welsh people,” notes an event advisory. “However, all the members have one thing in common: a passion for singing. The VWMC love to perform traditional and contemporary choral songs and always have fun with their music, and with their audiences.”

The concert in Surrey starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets prices range from $24 to $39 online at tickets.surrey.ca and also by phone, 604-501-5566. Seats can be selected on a map posted to the ticket website, which showed some seats still available as of Tuesday (Dec. 3).

CLICK HERE to see more Surrey events: 'Cinderella' panto, concerts, Christmas happenings and more.


