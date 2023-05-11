‘Menopause the Musical’ sequel to hit Surrey stage with more songs about ‘the change’

Fall show date at Bell for the musical comedy, but first it’s dance season at the Sullivan stage

A British production of “Menopause the Musical 2,” as seen in video posted to G Live’s Youtube channel. (Youtube.com)

Theatres in Surrey and Mission will stage a “Menopause the Musical” sequel this September.

The “Cruising Through ‘The Change’” production will play Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Sept. 15, then Mission’s Clarke Theatre the following night (Sept. 16).

The story picks up five years after four ladies have their chance encounter in a department store. “We set sail with our beloved ladies for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas,” explains an event advisory.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday (May 10) for the musical comedy, brought here by White Rock-based Rock.It Boy Entertainment. Check ticketmaster.ca for details, or call 1-855-985-5000.

“Menopause the Musical 2” features more parodies of popular songs. The show is billed as a “hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses.

“When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.”

Posted below is promo video of a British production of the show on G Live’s Youtube channel.

Last October, a touring production of the first “Menopause The Musical” played Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey. The show has been a two-decade hit on stages around the world, including a long run at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Last time at the Bell, the all-Canadian cast members were Lorena MacKenzie (as the soap star), Janet Martin (Iowa housewife), Barb Scheffler (earth mother) and Fredena J. Williams (professional woman).

This spring, the Sullivan-area theatre is a stage for a number of dance shows by local companies, including Panorama School of Dance, Mi-Cher Dance Academy (in “The Candy Adventure”), Spiral Dance and Royal Academy.

The theatre is also a stage for several tribute shows including two featuring the music of ABBA (one in June, another in September), and an Australian Bee Gees Show in October.

For dates later in the year, the Bell’s calendar also highlights the comedy show “My One & Only” starring Im Hussein, the Four Seasons musical tribute “Oh What A Night!” and the return of James and Jamesy in “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy.”

Check bellperformingartscentre.com for events, or call 604-507-6355. Bell Performing Arts Centre is located at 6250 144 St., Surrey, at Sullivan Heights Secondary School.



