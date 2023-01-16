Meet-the-author event Jan. 28 in South Surrey

Simon Choa-Johnston presentation on his novel House of Daughters

Semiahmoo Peninsula writer Simon Johnston will introduce his latest novel, House of Daughters, in a meet-the-author event on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Turnbull Gallery at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

Published by Earnshaw Books, the novel is a follow-up to Choa-Johnston’s best selling House of Wives, inspired by his own family history in Hong Kong, bringing the story up to the 1920s.

The well-known author and man of the theatre (who has taken his mother’s maiden name, Choa, as part of his pen name for the novels) will include a a slide show in a presentation outlining his research into his family’s history and how those stories informed his writing.

Copies of House of Daughters will be available at the event for purchase and signing.

The novel is also available on-line at Amazon.ca or at Chapters.Indigo.ca; for more information, visit www.simonjohnston.ca

The South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre is at 14601 20 Ave.

To register for the event email Michelleprice999@gmail.com



