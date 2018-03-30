Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Musician Matthew Good has checked himself out of hospital, saying he intends to play two upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.

The hospitalization left his participation in subsequent stops in Kelowna and Abbotsford up in the air. But on Friday morning, Good posted on Instagram that he had left hospital and would be playing.

“You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher,” said Good, who had been rolled out of a building on a stretcher several days earlier. “That’s the way it is.”

Good said doctors wanted him to stay at the hospital, but that “being that it’s not a prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability.”

There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been. I want to first thank everyone at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton who were absolutely unbelievable. So much so that they wanted me to stay the weekend. Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability. I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down. Thankfully, I have an award winning Lighting Director that makes me look good, which helps when you’re not 100% and will probably just be standing in one place – or, in truth, if you’re just me in general. So if you’re coming over the next two nights, do forgive me the odd hiccup. I hope you enjoy the shows. Thank you very much for all the well wishes I’ve received. My best to everyone.

A post shared by Matthew Good (@matthewgoodgram) on

Previous story
White Rock art exhibit fathoms human experience

Just Posted

Antique and Collectible Show brought in hundreds of visitors at the Cloverdale Agriplex this weekend

Around 150 booths displaying all sorts of antiques and collectibles were on display during the show

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Most Read