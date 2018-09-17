Matthew Good in a promo photo.

Matthew Good in Surrey for ‘solo acoustic’ concert

Show date at Surrey Arts Centre next February, as part of Canadian tour

Local rock singer-songwriter Matthew Good will perform a “solo acoustic” concert in Surrey early next year.

Surrey Arts Centre will stage the event on Sunday, Feb. 3, concert promoter Rock.It Boy Entertainment announced Monday.

The tickets are priced at $50 each, plus service charges, and go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 21, starting at 10 a.m., via 1-855-985-5000 and ticketmaster.ca.

The concert is part of a 35-date Canadian tour Good has planned.

“This is Good’s first solo run in Canada since his 2007 critically acclaimed acoustic tour,” says the press advisory. “Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available at matthewgood.org.

“In addition to this, Good will be continuing to sell his OK merchandise, from which all proceeds are being donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.”

The Coquitlam-raised Good first made a name for himself in the mid-1990s with an alt-rock band that recorded hits including “Load Me Up,” “Apparitions,” “Everything is Automatic” and “Hello Time Bomb,” among others. He later embarked on a solo career that has produced several albums of music, most recently a 2017 collection called Something Like a Storm.

Earlier this year, Good co-headlined a concert tour with the band Our Lady Peace.

• RELATED STORY: Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show, from March 2018.

In the summer of 2014, Good headlined Surrey’s big Canada Day celebration in Cloverdale.


