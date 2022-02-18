Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Market Days is returning after a two-year COVID-caused hiatus.

The Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association announced Feb. 18 the street festival was returning with a full slate of dates for 2022, five weekends in total.

“We are so excited to be able to safely have this event again along 176 street in downtown Cloverdale,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association. “Last year, because of the restrictions and the pandemic, we were not able to safely have our event. It is just too big and attracts thousands of attendees.”

Hardy said the Arts & Entertainment Association did what they could last year, booking different buskers and singers at some business over several weekends in August and September.

“We really wanted to support the arts and our neighbours who owned the shops up and down the street,” added Hardy. “We heard some amazing voices and are excited to have some of that talent back to play this year at our markets.”

Hardy said Market Days will kick off May 28 and will continue on June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, and Sept. 17 (all Saturdays). Each day the street fest will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have started to take vendor applications and I am busy booking talent to perform at each market,” she explained. “Some of our regulars like Sebastien from Ca Croustille Bakery, who usually sells out of his yummy croissants, will be at all five of our markets.”

Hardy said there will also be food trucks at Market Days. And it’ll be the first time that local eateries and watering holes—such as The Henry, Hawthorne Beer Market, and The Vault—will have their sidewalk patios open for festival-goers.

“We are excited that this will add a special atmosphere,” she said. She thinks both the trucks and the open patios will entice more people to visit Market Days.

She said the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association’s focus with Market Days is to showcase local artisans, foodies, crafters, and creators at the festival. Hardy noted vendors can apply to take part in Market Days, which is “one of Surrey’s and the Lower Mainland’s largest markets.”

Hardy said she’s grateful to both the Cloverdale BIA and the City of Surrey’s Cultural Grants program for generously helping out with the costs. Because of the funding, Market Days is able to keep the costs for vendors the same as three years ago.

“The markets run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, but the streets will be closed to traffic from dawn till 4 p.m. to allow for set up and take down,” added Hardy.

“We have secured parking lots surrounding the area and they are listed on our website. Grab your comfy walking shoes, strollers, walkers etc. and visit us in beautiful historic Cloverdale.”



