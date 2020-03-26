Canadian country music star Madeline Merlo will be live streaming a concert in support of Food Banks Canada. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Country star trying to raise $10,000

Madeline Merlo will be live streaming a concert on Thursday to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

The country music artist who hails from Maple Ridge will be performing new songs for the live stream concert called Tropical Happy Hour.

For every share that the concert gets on Facebook and every story re-post it gets, the company sponsor Palm Bay, will be donating $1, all the way up to $10,000, to food banks across the country.

“That is so generous and incredible of them,” said Merlo in a video announcing the event on Twitter.

And, for every comment on the live feed, continued Merlo, the company is also going to pick some random winners and send them Palm Bay swag.

“I am very fired up about this because we know the impact that this craziness is having on our health,” said Merlo about the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are thousands of people not working now, she said, and struggling to fill their fridges.

“Even if you hate everything I do, tune in tomorrow,” she said.

The concert takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock studio floats plan to create free, live-stream-only concerts

Just Posted

Surrey MP says Canada trying to get India to permit stranded Surreyites to come home

Sukh Dhaliwal’s 80-year-old mom among Surreyites in India, under curfew

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 26: B.C. premier to announce ‘next steps’

‘Vast majority’ of Surrey Schools staff will be working from home, superintendent says

Staff working on protocols for those coming into district sites

Surrey firefighters ‘sounding the alarm’ about trucks not in service due to budget

‘This leaves us with less Fire Fighters on duty than there were in 1990,’ association tweeted

Labour Minister Harry Bains working from home, self-isolating after India trip

It’s believed thousands of people from Surrey are stranded in India

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Country star trying to raise $10,000

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Most Read