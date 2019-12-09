Image from poster for the Hip Hop For Hunger show in Surrey.

Madchild headlines ‘Hip Hop For Hunger’ at Surrey’s Strumms ‘n Drums club

Venue at Turf Hotel has hosted a variety of music events in recent months

A “Hip Hop For Hunger” show featuring Madchild and others will hit Surrey this Saturday (Dec. 14) at the months-old Strumms ‘n Drums dance club/concert venue located at the Turf Hotel.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the all-ages event, to also feature Prada West, Hooper Turnt Sanger and many more performers.

Those who attend are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Salvation Army food bank. Tickets are $40, or $70 for “meet and greet” admission, via whereitsatent.com.

Madchild, of Swollen Members fame, is currently on a “Demons” tour of Western Canada.

Where It’s At Entertainment show promoter Chelsie Grobins said the capacity of Strumms & Drums is around 200 people, at 12411 King George Blvd., near Pattullo Bridge.

The venue has hosted a variety of music events in recent months, including dance, pop, rock and hip-hop. Promo video of the venue is posted to facebook.com/strummsndrums.2018.

“This will be my third show there, and we’re trying to bring back the Surrey crowd we had at the Olympia,” she said, referring to the former hip-hop and rock venue in the Surrey Central area.

“They have a really nice stage that’s high up off the ground (at Strumms & Drums),” she added.

The Hip Hop For Hunger event is something Madchild, Grobins and others have done since 2012, she said. “We do it every year around Christmas.”

CLICK HERE to read story from 2016.

Surrey’s Hooper Turnt Sanger took home the Hip Hop/Urban award at last month’s Fraser Valley Music Awards (FVMA), a fourth-annual event held in Chilliwack on Nov. 21. Other Surrey-based winners were Natalia Pardalis (in the Jazz category) and Alexis Lynn (Achievement by a First Nations/Indigenous Artist award).

• READ MORE: Surrey-based musicians win at Fraser Valley Music Awards.

