Luminary Festival set to shine in North Delta this weekend

This year’s Luminary Festival is taking place at Sunstone Park in North Delta. (City of Delta photo)

Illuminate the night at the 2019 Luminary Festival.

This late-summer celebration of the season has become a North Delta tradition, with residents parading through Sunstone Park (10400 Delsom Cres.) with lanterns in tow.

Set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m., the Luminary Festival is an inspiring event that captures the imagination of children and adults alike with countless activities, beautiful decorations, delicious food trucks and phenomenal entertainment.

Make sure you dress in your brightest and best costume during the festival — the more flamboyant and shiny, the better — as this year’s event will include contests for best costume and best lantern. Simply take a picture of yourself and/or your lantern and post it on social media with #illuminatedelta to be entered in to win one of two six-month Delta Parks, Recreation and Culture drop-in facility passes. Winners will be selected on Sept. 10.

One of the best parts of the Luminary Festival is the wide range of diverse and creative lanterns. All attendees are encouraged to get crafty and make their own personalized lanterns. Not sure how to make a lantern? Head to delta.ca/luminaryfestival for inspiration and instructions on how to make fall lanterns, melted crayon lanterns, balloon luminaries, Chinese lanterns, jar lanterns, paper lanterns, soda can lanterns and more.

The use of open flames in lanterns is prohibited; instead, guests are asked to use glow sticks, solar or battery-powered lights.

There is no on-site parking at Sunstone Park during the Luminary Festival, however the City of Delta will be offering a free shuttle service from North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.) beginning at 6 p.m.

The lantern parade begins at 8:30 p.m., and the main stage concert featuring Soulstream gets underway at 9 p.m.

Learn more at delta.ca/luminaryfestival.



