This year’s Luminary Festival is taking place at Sunstone Park in North Delta. (City of Delta photo)

Luminary Festival set to shine in North Delta this weekend

Delta’s 2019 Luminary Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m. at Sunstone Park

Illuminate the night at the 2019 Luminary Festival.

This late-summer celebration of the season has become a North Delta tradition, with residents parading through Sunstone Park (10400 Delsom Cres.) with lanterns in tow.

Set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m., the Luminary Festival is an inspiring event that captures the imagination of children and adults alike with countless activities, beautiful decorations, delicious food trucks and phenomenal entertainment.

Make sure you dress in your brightest and best costume during the festival — the more flamboyant and shiny, the better — as this year’s event will include contests for best costume and best lantern. Simply take a picture of yourself and/or your lantern and post it on social media with #illuminatedelta to be entered in to win one of two six-month Delta Parks, Recreation and Culture drop-in facility passes. Winners will be selected on Sept. 10.

One of the best parts of the Luminary Festival is the wide range of diverse and creative lanterns. All attendees are encouraged to get crafty and make their own personalized lanterns. Not sure how to make a lantern? Head to delta.ca/luminaryfestival for inspiration and instructions on how to make fall lanterns, melted crayon lanterns, balloon luminaries, Chinese lanterns, jar lanterns, paper lanterns, soda can lanterns and more.

The use of open flames in lanterns is prohibited; instead, guests are asked to use glow sticks, solar or battery-powered lights.

There is no on-site parking at Sunstone Park during the Luminary Festival, however the City of Delta will be offering a free shuttle service from North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.) beginning at 6 p.m.

The lantern parade begins at 8:30 p.m., and the main stage concert featuring Soulstream gets underway at 9 p.m.

Learn more at delta.ca/luminaryfestival.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta’s Day at the Farm fun for the whole family

Just Posted

Verdict in Cloverdale youth pastor’s sex-assault trial set for Nov. 13

Charges against Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were announced in October 2017

Stage show in Surrey to celebrate ‘Women Who Named the Unnamed’

‘Prototype’ event on Sept. 28 to be filmed and screened in other places in B.C.

RCMP release photos of suspect vehicle in latest Surrey shooting

The vehicle is a black Dodge Journey

Luminary Festival set to shine in North Delta this weekend

Delta’s 2019 Luminary Festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m. at Sunstone Park

Surrey Arts Centre gets $400K from feds for lighting, other upgrades

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag announced the funding in Langley on Sept. 5

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Fundraiser for family of Abbotsford teen killed in highway crash doubles goal in 24 hours

High school student crashed car after leaving grad party on Sept. 3 in Chilliwack

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Most Read