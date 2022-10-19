Lumagica light festival will twinkle again in Surrey for a month before Christmas, and beyond

Surrey-based company stages the indoor/outdoor event, debuted at Cloverdale Fairgrounds last winter

Inside the Cloverdale Agriplex during last year’s Lumagica Surrey event. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

An event billed as “Surrey’s most magical holiday experience” will return next month.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, Lumagica Surrey will again be staged at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, where the light festival was held for the first time last winter.

The indoor/outdoor event featured twinkling light displays, live music, food and drinks, vendors in a “village” and festive characters including Santa, at the Agriplex and also on the pathway of Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre.

This year’s festival promises a 70,000-square-foot “mesmerizing winter land,” described as “the ultimate backdrop for your family Christmas card or a date night social post.”

Lumagica attractions will include Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom, Gingerbread Lane and an indoor North Pole with an Elfies Play Palace, Candyland and Santa’s cabin.

Last year, the “light park” opened in December as the first event of its kind in Canada for MK Illumination, which has worked on Surrey’s Bear Creek Park Lights and other “True Light Experiences” in the region. The global company has a Canada West branch located on the Surrey/Langley border.

Lumagica single-day tickets, for timed entry every 30 minutes, are sold on the website lumagica.ca, along with season passes. Daily-entry tickets range from $12 to $22, depending on age, or $55/$60 for a family pass, depending on the day of week. All admission fees are detailed on lumagica.ca/ticket-pricing.



