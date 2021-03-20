Lovestruck coming to White Rock stage

Earl Russell Marsland’s Lovestruck, a treat for aficionados of Stevie Ray Vaughn, will be streamed by White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios on March 27. (Contributed photo)

Vocalist and guitar virtuoso Russell Earl Marsland – well-known on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, and a powerful presence in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years – will bring Lovestruck, his band paying tribute to the late, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn, to local audiences Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. through the streaming service of White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios.

Tapping into the fire and passion of the tragically short-lived blues artist, Marsland and his musicians pay respect to his life and legacy with such classics as Cold Shot, Pride and Joy, Couldn’t Stand the Weather, The House is Rockin’ and Love Struck Baby.

Marsland, known for his own authentic blues-rock approach, has more than paid his dues. Co-founder in 1978 of Vancouver’s R&B All Stars, he has performed with literally hundreds of artists, sharing the stage with, among other luminaries, the Allman Brothers, BB King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles and Steppenwolf.

The all-star back-up band for the concert includes Chris Gestrin (keys), Kerry Galloway (bass) and Kyle Radomsky (drums).

Those who purchase tickets by Friday, March 26 will also be entered to win a $100 gift certificate courtesy of the White Rock BIA.

For more information on the concert and how to buy tickets, visit https://www.bluefrogstudios.ca/lovestruckmar2021.html

Entertainment