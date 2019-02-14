Love-themed theatre shows coming to Surrey shoreline in August

On Valentine’s Day, South Surrey’s Beach House Theatre announces two productions for 2019

Last summer, Michelle Collier, Tom Gage and Jenessa Galbraith starred in Beach House Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” at Crescent Beach. (Photo: Sebastien Galina/beachhousetheatre.org)

Beach House Theatre chose Valentine’s Day to announce the pair of loved-themed productions the company will stage under the stars in South Surrey in the summer of 2019.

The Shakespeare classic Romeo & Juliet will be performed on a temporary stage at Crescent Beach, along with the Robert Munsch-inspired Love You Forever… and More Munsch, which is aimed at young audiences.

The shows, to hit the boards outdoors at Blackie Spit from Aug. 13 to 18, form the company’s eighth season of theatre productions.

“Come and join us for a season filled with love, featuring this romantic and timeless tale of star-crossed lovers,” says an email sent to Beach House subscribers.

For tickets, buyers will have to wait until online sales begin June 17 at beachhousetheatre.org. For details, call 778-862-2141.

Auditions are planned for March 10 and 11, with Candace Radcliffe and Abby Swansburg directing Romeo & Juliet and Ian Harmon overseeing the production of Love You Forever… and More Munsch. Audition details are posted at beachhousetheatre.org/participate/auditions.

Also, the company is looking for volunteers to help produce its 2019 season of shows.

In August of 2018, Beach House staged productions of the Neil Simon farce Rumors and Kathryn Walat’s kid-friendly Miss Electricity.

