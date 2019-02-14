Last summer, Michelle Collier, Tom Gage and Jenessa Galbraith starred in Beach House Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” at Crescent Beach. (Photo: Sebastien Galina/beachhousetheatre.org)

Love-themed theatre shows coming to Surrey shoreline in August

On Valentine’s Day, South Surrey’s Beach House Theatre announces two productions for 2019

Beach House Theatre chose Valentine’s Day to announce the pair of loved-themed productions the company will stage under the stars in South Surrey in the summer of 2019.

The Shakespeare classic Romeo & Juliet will be performed on a temporary stage at Crescent Beach, along with the Robert Munsch-inspired Love You Forever… and More Munsch, which is aimed at young audiences.

The shows, to hit the boards outdoors at Blackie Spit from Aug. 13 to 18, form the company’s eighth season of theatre productions.

“Come and join us for a season filled with love, featuring this romantic and timeless tale of star-crossed lovers,” says an email sent to Beach House subscribers.

For tickets, buyers will have to wait until online sales begin June 17 at beachhousetheatre.org. For details, call 778-862-2141.

Auditions are planned for March 10 and 11, with Candace Radcliffe and Abby Swansburg directing Romeo & Juliet and Ian Harmon overseeing the production of Love You Forever… and More Munsch. Audition details are posted at beachhousetheatre.org/participate/auditions.

Also, the company is looking for volunteers to help produce its 2019 season of shows.

In August of 2018, Beach House staged productions of the Neil Simon farce Rumors and Kathryn Walat’s kid-friendly Miss Electricity.

• RELATED STORIES:

Beach House Theatre explores the perils of celebrity, from 2018.

MINTY: Life’s a beach when you plan for a night at the theatre, in Surrey and Vancouver, from 2017.

Previous story
North Delta happening: week of Feb. 14
Next story
VSO’s ‘Empire Strikes Back’ movie/concert series in Vancouver this summer

Just Posted

‘Portable explosion’ continues in Surrey, with district predicting $10.7M bill

Surrey Board of Education expects it will need 25 more portables for the 2019-20 school year

Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

Love-themed theatre shows coming to Surrey shoreline in August

On Valentine’s Day, South Surrey’s Beach House Theatre announces two productions for 2019

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

High-speed rail vision sees Surrey as end of the line

“Where it should be located,’ Surrey mayor says, ‘I don’t have a preference at this early stage’

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Man caught in fatal avalanche ID’ed as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 14

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

VSO’s ‘Empire Strikes Back’ movie/concert series in Vancouver this summer

Ticket sales start Feb. 14 for ‘Star Wars’ series screenings, with live music

Most Read