Live music comes to Cloverdale sidewalks

The sidewalks in Cloverdale were alive with the sound of music Aug. 7.

The Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association hosted three music venues on 176th Street outside Thrive Greenery & sip n snack, Masons Furniture, and Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro.

Paige Hardy, Arts & Entertainment Association president, said the live music will continue on Aug. 14, Aug. 21, and Aug. 28.

“The Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association feels like something is missing here in Cloverdale with the lack of entertainment and arts and of course our beloved Cloverdale Market Days,” explained Hardy.

“So we decided to try and support the arts to some degree—and to support and market the already existing businesses here in Cloverdale—by hosting pop-up entertainment and music on the strip on Saturdays for the rest of the month.”

Two artists are booked for Aug. 14. Brian Flanagan will play outside Masons Furniture from 12 to 4 p.m. and Clay Scott will play from 1 to 4 p.m. outside Hawthorne pub. The Association is still trying to book a third artist to play outside Thrive Greenery.

On Aug. 21 and 28, the Arts & Entertainment Association has booked three artists to perform. (See full schedule below.)

“The goal is to encourage Cloverdale to continue to support local businesses,” said Hardy.

She’s hoping people “pop down, listen to some local artists, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants, and shop in our amazing assortment of boutiques.”

Hardy said the musicians were well received last Saturday. She said even with the rain, people enjoyed the music and enjoyed being out.

“I have heard from the entertainers, they all said they got good feedback from those that stopped to listen.”

Aug. 14

Brian Flanagan @ Masons Furniture: 12 to 4 p.m.

Clay Scott @ Hawthorne: 1 to 4 p.m.

TBD @ Thrive Greenery & sip n snack

Aug. 21

Alexis Lynn @ Vault Restaurant: 3 to 6 p.m.

Diane Warren @ Thrive Greenery & sip n snack: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ranj Singh @ Hawthorne: 1 to 4 p.m.

Aug. 28

Michelle Carlisle @ Masons Furniture: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brian Flanagan @ Thrive Greenery & sip n snack: Time TBD

Jordan Burgess @ Hawthorne: 1 to 4 p.m.



