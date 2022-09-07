LISTEN: Surrey’s Merkules sends tribute in song to fellow rapper Pat Stay, killed in Halifax

‘How is it that we talked all day yesterday and then out of nowhere you were taken from us suddenly?’

Battle rapper Pat Stay, left, stabbed to death in Halifax on Sept. 4, with fellow rapper Merkules in a photo posted to Merkules’ Facebook page.

Quick with the rhymes, Surrey-raised Merkules quickly recorded a tribute song for fellow rapper Pat Stay, who was killed in Halifax on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Just a few days later, the man known as “Merk” posted the track “Pat Stay Forever (Rest In Peace)” to YouTube.

“With the untimely passing of my brother Pat Stay, it only felt right to make a tribute song in his honour and give all the proceeds to his family,” Merkules posted to his 1.1 million followers on Facebook.

“I love you Pat. I hope I did you justice.”

WARNING: The video posted below includes foul language.

Merkules recorded and posted the tribute song with a chorus by Justin Cohen, beat by C Lance, mix/master by Nato and artwork by Jason Hutton.

On Sunday, Halifax Regional Police said Patrick Wayne Stay, 36, died in hospital after being stabbed early that morning.

Stay was popular for battle rapping, which involves trading barbs and insults in front of a crowd.

Soon after news spread of Stay’s death, Merkules posted a photo of himself with the Halifax-based musician.

“How is it that we talked all day yesterday and then out of nowhere you were taken from us suddenly?” Merkules wrote on Facebook. “How is it that your beautiful children lost their father over nothing? How is it that the nicest guy on the planet is no longer with us? I love you Pat, I’m mad, im sad, im confused, and I’m broken. This doesn’t make sense.”

Born Cole Stevenson, Merkules grew up in the Green Timbers area of Surrey and is now known around the world for his rapping skills.

VIDEO/STORY from 2021: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition.



