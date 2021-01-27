‘Letterkenny’ inks multiple licensing deals with merchandise companies

The show, which is stacked with quotable catchphrases, has found a cult following in Canada

Canada’s breakout hit TV comedy “Letterkenny” is crossing another pop culture milestone with a slate of new merchandising deals.

Producers of the show say they’ve struck several fresh agreements, including one with Funko, a producer of collectible figurines inspired by characters from popular franchises.

New Metric Media, the Toronto company behind “Letterkenny,” also signed licensing pacts for the show with apparel maker Ripple Junction and board game developer High Roller Games.

The deals expand on a selection of “Letterkenny” merchandise that’s sold through the show’s website, including shirts, caps and beer cozies.

Shot in and around Sudbury, Ont., “Letterkenny”stars Jared Keeso and Nathan Dales as best buds in a small town that lives for hockey, partying and its population of colourful characters.

The show, which is stacked with quotable catchphrases, found a cult following in Canada when it debuted on the Crave streaming platform in 2016.

Two years later, a deal with U.S. streamer Hulu drew an even larger audience, winning new fans in Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

