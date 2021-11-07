Legendary Vancouver-based blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes will play in person and online pay-per-view shows Nov. 24, 25 and 26 at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios. (Contributed photo)

Legendary Vancouver-based blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes will play in person and online pay-per-view shows Nov. 24, 25 and 26 at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios. (Contributed photo)

Legendary bluesman Jim Byrnes returns to White Rock

Live show at Blue Frog Studio set for special broadcast in New Zealand

One of Vancouver – and White Rock’s – favourite blues troubadours is making a return visit to Blue Frog Studios later this month.

Jim Byrnes – also well known from frequent appearances in films, television movies and series such as Wiseguy and Highlander – will be playing four shows between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Audience members have an option to see a show in person (masked and with proof of vaccination) or online as a live pay-per-view presentation.

The Juno Award-winner and 2021 Maple Blues Award recipient’s smoky vocals, gutsy blues guitar and storytelling skills have found an appreciative audience in frequent shows at Blue Frog and also as part of the White Rock Concerts at the Pier series.

From his first professional concert in 1964, Byrnes has worked with an illustrious lineup of blues legends, including Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Taj Mahal and Robery Cray.

The Nov. 24 show is also being recorded for later broadcast to a special audience in Auckland, New Zealand.

Shows are at 7 p.m. each night, with an extra 9:15 performance scheduled for Nov. 26.

For ticket information and reservations ($65.50) visit bluefrogstudios.ca


