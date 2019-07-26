Contributed photo A new free event, Dancing At The Pier, aims to bring some of the community-building atmosphere of Robson Square dance parties to White Rock’s Memorial Park, starting this Saturday (July 27) at 6 p.m.

Latin dance party debuts Saturday in White Rock

First of two summer events brings salsa to the waterfront

The first of two evening open-air Latin dance parties planned for this summer takes place this Saturday (July 27) at White Rock’s Memorial Park.

The 6 to 10 p.m. Dancing At The Pier event will take place on a specially-imported 24-by-32-foot dance floor set up at Memorial Park, with DJ music provided by Hot Salsa Dance Zone.

Co-sponsored by the City of White Rock and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, the event will be followed by another, on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the same location.

Co-organizer Nora Hutt said the aim is to reproduce the vibe of other regional open-air dances, including events that have been taking place at Robson Square since 1994 – but in the unmatched environs of White Rock and Semiahmoo Bay.

“It’s such a great location – we want to attract people down here for an early dinner at one of the Marine Drive restaurants, followed by a fun evening of dancing,” she said.

Hutt added that the hope is to continue Dancing At The Pier in 2020 with an extended schedule – which might embrace other music and dance styles, including East Coast Swing.

Schedule for this year’s events includes a mini dance lesson from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by social dancing from 6:30-10 p.m., with a 20 minute interlude at 8 p.m. spotlighting performances by guest dancers.

While the events are free, but proceeds from a bag check and water-bottle sales will go toward the Friends of the Pier fundraising campaign, Hutt said.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for White Rock Dancing At The Pier or dancingatthepier.com

 

