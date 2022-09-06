Last chance to ride ‘Connaught’ rail car this summer

The “Connaught” railcar at the FVHRS. Sept. 10 will be the last day visitors can ride the ‘Connaught’ rail car this summer. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Only four weekends remain in the summer season for Cloverdale’s heritage railway.

The last day of operation for the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) will be Sunday, Oct. 2. However, this week will be the last chance to ride the famous “Connaught” rail car.

“This Saturday, Sept. 10, is our final day this season running the Connaught Interurban,”Allen Aubert, FVHRS secretary, told the Cloverdale Reporter. “It’s the last chance this season to ride the famous Royal Connaught.”

Aubert added their popular school tours are returning in mid-October following a two-year, COVID-caused hiatus. School tour application forms can be found on the FVHRS web site.

Aubert said volunteers are now busy planning and preparing for their special Monster Express train.

The wildly popular Halloween-themed train event will take place Oct. 15 – 16. Aubert said information on the Halloween train can also be found on their website.

“This is an online-only booking event and many have already started to book,” he added.

Aubert said there are only 400 tickets available for the Halloween train and that the event usually sells out quickly. Tickets went on sale on the FVHRS website Sept. 1.

After the Halloween event, the railway will close until its annual Christmas train opens in December.

FVHRS opened for the 2022 summer season May 7.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society operates out of Cloverdale Station and the restoration Car Barn at Hwy 10 and 176A Street, in Surrey.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit fvhrs.org.



