The first-annual Vancouver International Lantern Festival will open soon in Cloverdale. (artoflights.org)

Lantern festival ‘like you’ve never seen before’ will open soon in Cloverdale

International festival will include dinosaurs, Halloween decor, diverse cultural elements

The first-annual Vancouver International Lantern Festival will soon open in Cloverdale.

Thirty-five workers have been constructing huge displays in Bill Reid Millennium Park (17728 64 Avenue) since September. Passerby may have noticed the giant Christmas trees, jack o’lanterns, dinosaurs and a 40-foot temple being constructed in the park.

As well as “lanterns, like you’ve never seen before,” the festival will offer vendors, food trucks and special live performances, said marketing co-ordinator Vincent He.

Surrey was selected as the festival’s host city for one reason — its diversity.

According to He, Surrey was a natural choice. The festival is intended to be a “cultural exchange between Canada and China” and it will incorporate cultural elements from Surrey’s many immigrant populations to make it what He called a truly “international festival.”

“I promise that they will never have [experienced] anything like it in Surrey, or in Vancouver,” He said.

The grand opening is on Friday, October 12 at 5 p.m., and the festival will run until January 6. There will be special events around holidays, and the schedule for those events will be posted on the event website artoflights.org. So far, parties have been planned for Halloween and Christmas Eve, and there will be “dragon world” and “sea world” themed nights.

The festival will be open in the evenings every day from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available at showpass.com/art-of-lights.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Giant dinosaurs, which will be part of the display at the Vancouver International Lantern Festival in Cloverdale, were first spotted in mid-September. (Grace Kennedy)

Previous story
Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Just Posted

Lantern festival ‘like you’ve never seen before’ will open soon in Cloverdale

International festival will include dinosaurs, Halloween decor, diverse cultural elements

UPDATE: Senior dies after Surrey hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP say the 69-year-old woman has died after being hit while in an electric wheelchair

VIDEO: KPU grads walk to special new music made by Surrey composer

‘A delightfully melodic work’ written by Joel Melnyk, also a KPU grad

Nearly 700 youth are homeless in Metro Vancouver

First count of its kind, however, still suggests it’s not capturing the entire picture

Surrey’s top cop to speak at Police Officer of the Year awards tonight

Annual awards given to RCMP members, as well as auxiliary, civilian employees and volunteers

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Firefighter hurt as crews battle blaze at Vancouver apartment

The four-alarm fire near Thurlow and Nelson streets has damaged several suites

Up to 60 more possible victims sought of Vancouver man who allegedly exposed himself

Trevor John Kurjata is accused of committing an indecent act in public, exposing genitals to a minor

TransLink asked to allow all dogs on public transit

Margaret Halsey says cities like Toronto, Calgary and Seattle allow all dogs during non-peak times

Big turnout for Lower Mainland homeless pet clinic

Pets owned by the homeless and low-income got free vet checkups.

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

UPDATE: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

Police warned the public to stay away from Gill in August due to threats against the 19-year-old

Most Read