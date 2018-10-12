The first-annual Vancouver International Lantern Festival will open soon in Cloverdale. (artoflights.org)

Lantern festival grand opening delayed due to ‘technical issues’

Organizers have re-scheduled opening night to October 19

The Vancouver International Lantern Festival’s grand opening has been delayed.

In a statement published to the event website organizers said, “Our long-awaited event … has encountered an unexpected technical issue and our grand opening cannot take place on time. As such, the event schedule is likely to experience inevitable delay.”

Huge displays have been constructed in Bill Reid Millennium Park (17728 64 Avenue) since September. Passerby may have noticed the giant Christmas trees, jack o’lanterns, dinosaurs and a 40-foot temple being constructed in the park. Festival planners have said it will offer vendors, food trucks and special live performances once it is open.

Organizers now plan to have the festival ready to open on October 19.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bass man riffs on Queen movie and tribute band playing all hits in Surrey
Next story
Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Lantern festival grand opening delayed due to ‘technical issues’

Organizers have re-scheduled opening night to October 19

Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say

IHIT says victim ‘believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict’

White Rock mayoralty candidates push for change

Chamber and BIA-organized forum outlined concerns over status quo

Olympic silver for Surrey breakdancer

Emma Misak notches win in Buenos Aires

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

First Nation ‘disappointed’ in top court’s consultation ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal ministers do not have to consult Indigenous groups when drafting legislation.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Students speak out about university’s handling of reported sexual assault case

St. F.X. Student Union president Rebecca Mesay said she’s witnessed a range of emotions among students from ‘anger to sadness to fear.’

Canada ‘clear, strong’ with Saudis on importance of human rights, PM says

The prime minister also says Canada has ‘serious issues’ around reports about the disappearance of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi

B.C. teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

Fender partners with B.C. music store for new experience

Fender released a new shopping experience for guitar connoisseurs

Outgoing Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson reflects on 10 years in office

Whatever the outgoing mayor set out to achieve for Vancouver has largely been overshadowed by his role piloting the city through some of its greatest trials.

JUNO president returns to B.C. hometown to collect award

Reid will accept the Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

Most Read