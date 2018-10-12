Lantern festival grand opening delayed due to ‘technical issues’

The first-annual Vancouver International Lantern Festival will open soon in Cloverdale. (artoflights.org)

The Vancouver International Lantern Festival’s grand opening has been delayed.

In a statement published to the event website organizers said, “Our long-awaited event … has encountered an unexpected technical issue and our grand opening cannot take place on time. As such, the event schedule is likely to experience inevitable delay.”

Huge displays have been constructed in Bill Reid Millennium Park (17728 64 Avenue) since September. Passerby may have noticed the giant Christmas trees, jack o’lanterns, dinosaurs and a 40-foot temple being constructed in the park. Festival planners have said it will offer vendors, food trucks and special live performances once it is open.

Organizers now plan to have the festival ready to open on October 19.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter