VIDEO: Langley arts venue hosting Shari Ulrich concert

She plays violin, mandolin, piano, guitar, dulcimer and harmonica, and is at Bez Arts Hut Feb. 9.

More than half the tickets are sold for the Shari Ulrich concert on Feb. 9 at the Bez Arts Hub.

The venue, at unit 102 20230 64th Ave., has room for about 90 people and 40 tickets remain up for grabs.

“It will be a pretty intimate show with Shari performing two solo sets of her folk roots blues gospel bled with potential for a special guest or two,” said Russ Rosen, Bez’s artistic director.

He’s also a musician and that’s how Bez came to land the two-time Juno Award winner and BC Entertainment Hall of Fame member.

Shari Ulrich’s Rain, Rain, Rain

“Shari and I were on the same bill at show back in the fall at St. James Hall in Vancouver, and we had a great time,” Rosen said. “She played fiddle on one of my tunes, and I was delighted to be reintroduced to her stellar songwriting and performing. I had always liked her music but to see her perform all these years later and to see again how darn good she is was inspiring. It was after that event that we began discussing her playing at Bez.”

The all-ages gig starts at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance or $28 at the door. Advance tickets are available through the Bez website.

Sharing a bit of background

Ulrich is a multi-instrumentalist who has performed with Pied Pumkin, Ulrich Henderson Forbes (UHF), BTU with Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor, and The High Bar Gang.

Her eighth solo album is out, engineered and produced by her daughter, Julia Graff who is also a multi-instrumentalist.

Originally from California, she long ago settled on Canada’s West Coast and has in excess of four decades of touring.