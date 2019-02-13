Langley and surrounding area packed full of Family Day fun activities

Langley Events Centre:

Dana Matheson has spent the majority of his life in Langley, and once he began his own family, he realized there wasn’t a lot to do on Family Day.

That’s why in 2014, Matheson decided to make Family Day extra fun with the launch of Fraser Valley Family Day, presented by his company C&D Logistics and hosted by the Langley Events Centre in the Fieldhouse.

This year’s Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 18, and the Langley Events Centre will be filled with candy, balloons, sports activities, bouncy castles, photo booths, food and more.

“Langley is such a good community, there’s worthwhile events that go on, and so many people are intertwined and supportive of one another,” said Matheson.

Last year, the event drew approximately 5,000 people, and admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to Basics for Babies, Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities, and the Washington Kids Foundation.

Kids of all ages can also expect to see the BC Lions mascot, Vancouver Giants players, White Caps players, RCMP members, and the Langley Rams junior football team.

“It’s imperative for kids to be active this day and age,” said Matheson, who grew up playing football, and is president of the Langley Rams.

“With technology having such a strong hold, and getting outside a bit less than we did before, it’s important for kids to be healthy and active. [Sport] builds character, confidence, camaraderie, teaches how to win and lose gracefully, and how to set and reach goals.”

Matheson said his goal of hosting the Fraser Valley Family Day wouldn’t of happened without his team from C&D Logistics, especially Kimberly Handley, who put in a “tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.”

Over the years of hosting five Family Day celebrations, Matheson’s events have raised more than $100,000.

Fraser Valley Family Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the activities is a Vancouver Giants game at 3 p.m. for those interested.

Fraser Valley Family Day is by-donation, and Vancouver Giants tickets can be purchased online: https://www.ticketrocket.co/Event/Season/215.

.

Township of Langley:

The Township of Langley is hosting a variety of free recreation activities on family day including a Parachute Play activity from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, followed by a family swim from 12 to 2 p.m.

Families are invited to drop by George Preston Recreation Centre from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to play with other families and enjoy a variety of toys and sports equipment.

Langley Centennial Museum is hosting a family scavenger hunt from 1 to 4 p.m., and participants are asked to register in advance at RecExpress.ca or by calling 604-532-3536.

More swimming is happening at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre from 12 to 2 p.m. The centre is also hosting a Magic Forest Tot Romp from 4 to 5 p.m., and a Family Paint Play Party from 4 to 5 p.m. Register for the paint party at RecExpress.ca.

Families who love fitness or want to show their kids the importance of a healthy lifestyle can stop by the Willoughby Community Centre for family boot camp from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., followed by family yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walnut Grove Community Centre is opening its pool and gymnasium from 3 to 6 p.m.

A few local schools are also offering family day fun with drop-in sessions for badminton at Lynn Fripps Elementary from 4 to 6 p.m., and face painting, basketball, and bouncy toys at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit tol.ca/events.

The Alder Grove Heritage Society invites families to an open house at the Telephone Museum and Community Archives at 3190 271 St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 to celebrate both Family Day and the start of BC Heritage Week.

Canadian Museum of Flight at Hangar #3, 5333 216 St., is hosting a free museum tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Family Day. The tour includes free professional family photos, colouring, crafts, hot chocolate, fly over, and a jelly bean challenge. For more information, phone 604-532-0035 or visit canadianflight.org.

.

Langley City:

Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent is opening its doors for free family activities all weekend starting Saturday, Feb. 16.

On Saturday, families are invited to join a parent and tot drop-in, a weight room orientation, library photo booth, parkour drop-in, and open gym.

On Sunday, Feb, 17, families are invited to an art drop-in, open gym, yoga, and badminton.

On Monday, Feb. 18, Timms Community Centre will be decked out with BC Farm museum displays and demonstrations, a children’s committee booth, zumba, bootcamp, pickleball, and spin class.

Space is limited, and some age restrictions apply.

“It is all free and it is fun,” said Kimberlee Hilton, director of recreation, culture, and community.

For a complete listing of activities and times, visit http://city.langley.bc.ca/events/family-day-0

.

Fort Langley

Fort Langley National Historic Site is going back in time on Family Day to show the traditions of the 19th century families who lived at Fort Langley.

Families are invited to take tours on Monday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., join a guided native plant walk at 1 p.m., or play a traditional Hawaiian game of ‘Ulu Maika at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The cost is $7.80 per adult, $6.55 per senior, and free for youth 17 and younger.

For more information, visit: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar#563f8bed-9a76-4dcd-93e0-c225426d0234

.

Cloverdale

A Family Fun Day is being held at Cloverdale Recreation Centre at 6188 176 St., Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the holiday Monday, and families can expect arts and crafts, drop-in sports and more.

The Cloverdale Arena at 6090 176 St., Surrey,is hosting a free Hawaiian-themed skate on Feb. 18 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.