Aiden Gallacher takes a shot at Timms on Family Day last year. Dan Ferguson Black Press Media

Langley and surrounding area packed full of Family Day fun activities

Family Day activites include swimming, bouncy castles, sports, and more.

Langley Events Centre:

Dana Matheson has spent the majority of his life in Langley, and once he began his own family, he realized there wasn’t a lot to do on Family Day.

That’s why in 2014, Matheson decided to make Family Day extra fun with the launch of Fraser Valley Family Day, presented by his company C&D Logistics and hosted by the Langley Events Centre in the Fieldhouse.

This year’s Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 18, and the Langley Events Centre will be filled with candy, balloons, sports activities, bouncy castles, photo booths, food and more.

“Langley is such a good community, there’s worthwhile events that go on, and so many people are intertwined and supportive of one another,” said Matheson.

Last year, the event drew approximately 5,000 people, and admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to Basics for Babies, Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities, and the Washington Kids Foundation.

Kids of all ages can also expect to see the BC Lions mascot, Vancouver Giants players, White Caps players, RCMP members, and the Langley Rams junior football team.

“It’s imperative for kids to be active this day and age,” said Matheson, who grew up playing football, and is president of the Langley Rams.

“With technology having such a strong hold, and getting outside a bit less than we did before, it’s important for kids to be healthy and active. [Sport] builds character, confidence, camaraderie, teaches how to win and lose gracefully, and how to set and reach goals.”

Matheson said his goal of hosting the Fraser Valley Family Day wouldn’t of happened without his team from C&D Logistics, especially Kimberly Handley, who put in a “tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.”

Over the years of hosting five Family Day celebrations, Matheson’s events have raised more than $100,000.

Fraser Valley Family Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the activities is a Vancouver Giants game at 3 p.m. for those interested.

Fraser Valley Family Day is by-donation, and Vancouver Giants tickets can be purchased online: https://www.ticketrocket.co/Event/Season/215.

.

Township of Langley:

The Township of Langley is hosting a variety of free recreation activities on family day including a Parachute Play activity from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, followed by a family swim from 12 to 2 p.m.

Families are invited to drop by George Preston Recreation Centre from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to play with other families and enjoy a variety of toys and sports equipment.

Langley Centennial Museum is hosting a family scavenger hunt from 1 to 4 p.m., and participants are asked to register in advance at RecExpress.ca or by calling 604-532-3536.

More swimming is happening at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre from 12 to 2 p.m. The centre is also hosting a Magic Forest Tot Romp from 4 to 5 p.m., and a Family Paint Play Party from 4 to 5 p.m. Register for the paint party at RecExpress.ca.

Families who love fitness or want to show their kids the importance of a healthy lifestyle can stop by the Willoughby Community Centre for family boot camp from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., followed by family yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walnut Grove Community Centre is opening its pool and gymnasium from 3 to 6 p.m.

A few local schools are also offering family day fun with drop-in sessions for badminton at Lynn Fripps Elementary from 4 to 6 p.m., and face painting, basketball, and bouncy toys at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit tol.ca/events.

The Alder Grove Heritage Society invites families to an open house at the Telephone Museum and Community Archives at 3190 271 St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 to celebrate both Family Day and the start of BC Heritage Week.

Canadian Museum of Flight at Hangar #3, 5333 216 St., is hosting a free museum tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Family Day. The tour includes free professional family photos, colouring, crafts, hot chocolate, fly over, and a jelly bean challenge. For more information, phone 604-532-0035 or visit canadianflight.org.

.

Langley City:

Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent is opening its doors for free family activities all weekend starting Saturday, Feb. 16.

On Saturday, families are invited to join a parent and tot drop-in, a weight room orientation, library photo booth, parkour drop-in, and open gym.

On Sunday, Feb, 17, families are invited to an art drop-in, open gym, yoga, and badminton.

On Monday, Feb. 18, Timms Community Centre will be decked out with BC Farm museum displays and demonstrations, a children’s committee booth, zumba, bootcamp, pickleball, and spin class.

Space is limited, and some age restrictions apply.

“It is all free and it is fun,” said Kimberlee Hilton, director of recreation, culture, and community.

For a complete listing of activities and times, visit http://city.langley.bc.ca/events/family-day-0

.

Fort Langley

Fort Langley National Historic Site is going back in time on Family Day to show the traditions of the 19th century families who lived at Fort Langley.

Families are invited to take tours on Monday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., join a guided native plant walk at 1 p.m., or play a traditional Hawaiian game of ‘Ulu Maika at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The cost is $7.80 per adult, $6.55 per senior, and free for youth 17 and younger.

For more information, visit: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar#563f8bed-9a76-4dcd-93e0-c225426d0234

.

Cloverdale

A Family Fun Day is being held at Cloverdale Recreation Centre at 6188 176 St., Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the holiday Monday, and families can expect arts and crafts, drop-in sports and more.

The Cloverdale Arena at 6090 176 St., Surrey,is hosting a free Hawaiian-themed skate on Feb. 18 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

 

Dana Matheson (centre) created Fraser Valley Family Day five years ago. Submitted photo

Previous story
Joni Mitchell’s rearranged hits in Surrey on ‘Circle Game’ musical tour

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

One person dead after trailer fire in Coquitlam

Police say the fire does not appear to involve foul play

Snowfall warning ends, but Fraser Valley schools remain closed

Environment Canada still calling for flurries into the end of the week

Most Read