The streamed show Ladies Sing The Blues, featuring five of Vancouver’s most dynamic singers, returns to ‘The Pond’ at Blue Frog Studios on July 10. (Christy Fox photo)

Ladies Sing the Blues returns to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios

‘The Pond’ limited-audience screening joins streaming broadcast on July 10

One of the highlight online concert shows of 2020, Ladies Sing The Blues, returns to White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios July 10 at 7 p.m. – as both a limited-audience in-studio screening, and as a watch-at-home stream.

It’s part of Blue Frog’s ongoing but gradual re-opening of ‘The Pond’ – the studio’s live performance stage and auditorium – starting with 50-people-only screenings of scheduled streamed shows.

Recorded at Blue Frog, Ladies Sing The Blues brings together five of the most talented singers working in the Vancouver area – Joani Bye, Catherine St Germain, Nadine States, Leslie Harris and Amanda Dean – each, individually, powerhouse performers.

The show pays homage to many of the blues giants of yesterday and today, including Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Etta James, Gladys Knight, Aaron Neville, Rolling Stones, James Brown, Van Morrison, Jr. Walker and many more.

Sans pareil backing for the concert is provided by guitarist Rob Montgomery and his All-Star Band.

Virtual tickets for the live stream are $9.50 each at bluefrogstudios.ca; or to reserve a table, call 604-542-3055.

