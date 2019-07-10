K’NAAN (left) and Alex Cuba have been added to the music lineup for Surrey’s Fusion Festival on the weekend of July 20-21. (submitted photo)

MUSIC

K’NAAN will be ‘Wavin’ Flag’ at Surrey’s Fusion Festival, along with Alex Cuba

New additions to music lineup at city’s annual event July 20-21

K’NAAN and Alex Cuba have been added to Surrey’s Fusion Festival lineup.

At Holland Park, Somali-Canadian singer K’NAAN will co-headline the event’s Concord Pacific World Music Stage on Saturday, July 20, starting at 7:30 p.m., while Cuba will perform on Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

The City of Surrey, which plans the festival, announced the talent additions on Wednesday.

K’NAAN will perform at the event in replacement of Congolese recording artist Ferre Gola, who is unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances, according to event planners.

Admission is free at the 12th annual Fusion Festival, a two-day event that celebrates music, food and culture from around the world.

K’NAAN came to prominence in 1999 with a spoken-word performance at the United Nations that caught the attention of Senegalese superstar Youssou N’Dour. He’s probably best known for the song “Wavin’ Flag,” released in 2009.

Cuba, described as “one of the most successful indie singer-songwriters of our time,” has won four Latin Grammys, two Juno Awards and earned three Grammy nominations.

“Alex carries his Cuban roots through his sound by incorporating subtle jazz influences, and tasteful, sophisticated lyrics expressing his poetry in an undeniably Cuban way,” says the city’s release.

• READ MORE: 2Baba, Sharry Mann to headline Surrey’s summer Fusion Festival.

At Fusion Festival this year, more than 55 pavilions will feature art and cuisine from around the world. New pavilions for 2019 include Venezuela, Uganda, Uruguay, Haiti, Paraguay and Belgium. Additional attractions include an Indigenous village, artisan market, a kids zone, inflatables, sports zone, cooking stage and seven stages featuring more than 200 performers.

K'NAAN will be 'Wavin' Flag' at Surrey's Fusion Festival, along with Alex Cuba

