‘Kinky Boots’ to star in movie theatres, coming full circle

Fathom Events plans to show a performance in nearly 500 movie theatres across America

If anyone is kicking themselves that they missed seeing the musical “Kinky Boots,” relax — it’s coming to a movie screen nearby this summer.

Fathom Events plans to show a performance from the London cast in nearly 500 movie theatres across America on June 25 and again on June 29.

The musical is about a staid British shoe factory on the brink of ruin that retrofits itself into a maker of footwear for drag queens. It has songs by Cyndi Lauper and a story by Harvey Fierstein.

The musical, which made its bow on Broadway in 2013, won the Tony Award that year and later a Grammy Award for best musical theatre album. A London production won the Olivier Award.

ALSO READ: Bichon frise becomes America’s top dog, to appear in ‘Kinky Boots’

Both the West End and Broadway runs are over, with the Broadway doors closing last month after more than six years and 2,500 performances. The filmed version was recorded at the Adelphi Theatre in London. It will star Matt Henry as Lola and Killian Donnelly as Charlie.

Viewers will also enjoy “an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the story and “never-before-seen footage from the record-breaking Broadway run.”

Its appearance in movie theatres will mark a full-circle moment for the title: The show is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft to retire from the show on Sunday

Just Posted

GALLERY: Beds race down Cloverdale street in annual rodeo kick-off

Crowds turn out on 176A Street to watch skateboard demos, bike parade and bed races

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Majority who die of overdose in Surrey are male, had no recent police contact: Stats Can

Statistics Canada studied 332 people who died of drug overdose in Surrey from 2011 to 2016

Final bout of Gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 24

Again, they’re targeting 62 hectares area near Highway 1 and Port Mann Bridge from sunrise to 7:30 a.m.

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Canada ‘encouraged’ in tariff war with U.S. on metals but no solution in sight

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

5 to start your day

Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 5, Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual street race and more

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Seven-foot boa constrictor briefly on the loose in a Fraser Valley neighbourhood

Nearby residents warned ‘Copper’ was missing but was quickly found in a bucket

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Most Read