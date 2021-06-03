Paul Strickland performs on Surrey’s Digital Stage from June 18-30. (submitted photo)

Paul Strickland performs on Surrey’s Digital Stage from June 18-30. (submitted photo)

STORYTELLING

Kentucky storyteller’s ‘New Fangled Fibs’ moves from Surrey theatre to Digital Stage

Paul Strickland show is online starting June 18, for ‘pay what you can’ price

Kentucky-raised comedic storyteller Paul Strickland is up next on Surrey’s Digital Stage, the virtual channel for Surrey Civic Theatres productions during the pandemic.

Some of Strickland’s finest tall tales are showcased in “New Fangled Fibs,” to be broadcast online for a couple of weeks starting Friday, June 18. Tickets are “pay what you can,” with $15 suggested, via surrey.ca/theatre.

It’s a show that would have played Surrey city hall’s Centre Stage theatre in March 2020, if not for COVID-triggered gathering restrictions that began that month.

This month’s online launch show, at 7 p.m. June 18, will include a post-show chat with Strickland, who is charming, quick-witted, “and revels in hilarious word play that is a treat to hear,” raves Nic Enright-Morin, communications co-ordinator for Surrey Civic Theatres.

“Quite honestly, his magical world of whimsy is just the tonic after the year we have all had.”

Usually in storytelling, people share yarns from their own life. Strickland says that on the circuit, spinning “fictional fibs” is quite unusual.

“There aren’t many of us that tell tall tales,” he told a biographer. “To be honest, it makes more sense to a lot of people if you compare what I do to Mark Twain. I often say that my work is a bit like the love child of Mark Twain and David Lynch.”

Strickland began his creative career on the singer-songwriter-stand-up circuit.

Today, his award-winning stories feature a collection of whimsical characters including Ain’t True and Uncle False, along with other fabulous folk from the Big Fib Trailer Park.

The characters, he says, are a collage, composites of people he has met throughout his life.

“In the show that I’m performing for y’all, I’m performing a story called Origin of Rest Areas, and the main character, Winifred Restarea, comes from an idea, based on a lady I met right after a show. I’ve never seen her since. I don’t know her name. She was just a lovely older lady that came up to me who was just a fascinating human being.”

Live theatre

Previous story
Feature film, Bandit, a step up for White Rock producer

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Surrey Memorial worker claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Chris Atkinson. (torontoarrows.com)
Cloverdale kid played for Toronto Arrows

Tweedy grad Chris Atkinson laced up boots for Toronto’s professional rugby team

People enjoy White Rock Beach Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock going virtual with Canada Day celebration

Event to be streamed on Facebook, YouTube

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey gets busy with paving, repaving projects

Council took 26 seconds to approve more than $3 million in contracts this week

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Body of missing 23-year-old B.C. woman found

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Andreea Pirvu, 26, sat on a tripod for about four hours on Wednesday. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said Pirvu started getting drowsy from the heat, which is one reason why they chose not to extract. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

Most Read