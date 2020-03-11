Paul Strickland in his one-man show “Ain’t True and Uncle False,” which plays Surrey’s Centre Stage theatre on Friday, March 20. (submitted photo)

THEATRE

Kentucky storyteller brings audience to Big Fib Trailer Park for show in Surrey

Paul Strickland hits Centre Stage with ‘Ain’t True & Uncle False’

The blight of fake news is in the spotlight when Paul Strickland brings his one-man show to Surrey on Friday, March 20.

With its thread of tall tales, the Kentucky-based storyteller’s Ain’t True & Uncle False production has been a fringe festival favourite for its mix of comedy, music and storytelling.

First in the trilogy of Strickland’s “Magical Realist Trailer-Park Plays,” the story takes theatre-goers to the Big Fib Trailer Park cul-de-sac for an introduction to its most colourful inhabitants.

There, Strickland spins a yarn.

“Through his pitch perfect storytelling and verbal acrobatics, we’re transported to a magical place where common sense may be in short supply, but wisdom abounds,” raves a post at tickets.surrey.ca.

Seats for the 8 p.m. show are $17 or $27, depending on the zone at the city hall venue. For info and tickets by phone, call 604-501-5566.

A show promo video is posted to the City of Surrey’s Youtube channel.

The Big Fib family of characters includes Will Perjure and his grandfather Don T. Perjure, Rue Morhazit, Fay and Bri Cation, Ma and Papa Ganda, and, of course, Ain’t True and Uncle False.

Strickland is described as a “tall-tales teller and theatre performer” on his website, ainttrue.com.

A 13-time “Best of Fest” award winner at fringe festivals across North America, he writes jokes, stories and songs in Covington, Kentucky.

“I don’t recommend my life to many, but I wouldn’t trade it with most,” he says on his website, which features videos of “The Story of Rue Morazhit,” “The Origin of Trailer Parks” and another for the song “Don’t Let Go.”


