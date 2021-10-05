‘Just for Laughs’ show in Surrey to feature Maz Jobrani’s comedy in January

At Surrey-area theatres, stage lights are turned on again after 18 months of pandemic-triggered darkness

Comedian/actor Maz Jobrani is on a Just for Laughs-presented tour of B.C. next January. (Photo: mazjobrani.com)

The Just for Laughs company has booked Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre for a night of comedy featuring Iranian-American jokester Maz Jobrani.

His “Things Looking Bright” tour will stop at the Sullivan-area theatre on Saturday, Jan. 15, and at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre the following evening.

Jobrani’s website bio describes him as “a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, ‘Back to School with Maz Jobrani,’ on the All Things Comedy Network.”

He plays Fawz on the CBS comedy Superior Donuts, has appeared on other TV shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Shameless, and has been a regular on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Simon & Schuster published his book, I’m Not a Terrorist But I’ve Played One on TV.

Tickets for Jobrani’s B.C. tour dates go on sale Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 10 a.m. Prices range from $45.50 to $55.50, with a limited number of VIP seats fetching $100.

Parenting, politics and other subjects are explored on Jobrani’s YouTube channel, a go-to portal for 328,000 subscribers.

For more details about Jobrani’s Surrey show date, visit bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

At the Bell and other Surrey-area theatres, the stage lights are turned on again after 18 months of pandemic-triggered darkness.

The box office of the 1,052-seat Bell reopened Sept. 7. First of the VSO’s three “Surrey Nights” concerts is planned there Oct. 24, when Vancouver-based pianist Robert Silverman will bring “an intimate performance of Bach,” followed by a Dec. 12 performance of the British comedy “O Christmas Tea” and a May 7, 2022, concert date for American vocal group Home Free.

