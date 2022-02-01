Photo advertising Jurassic Festival on the website dinoworldvancouver.com.

Photo advertising Jurassic Festival on the website dinoworldvancouver.com.

‘Jurassic Festival’ coming to Surrey with animatronic dinosaurs

April exhibition to feature various ‘life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up’

An indoor dinosaur exhibition is coming to Surrey this spring.

Jurassic Festival is planned at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex hall from April 1-3, according to a post on dinoworldvancouver.com.

“A new exhibit making its way to Vancouver, the educational exhibition which will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and others types of dinosaurs,” the post explains.

On Facebook, the event is billed as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.”

The exhibition will feature various life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up with “fossil excavation, family dinosaur-related activities play area, jumping castles,” the post promises.

Video on Facebook shows an outdoor version of the attraction in Edmonton last September.

In Cloverdale, “early bird” tickets for kids are $9 when purchased before Feb. 10, or $40 for a family of four.

Event tickets are limited due to venue capacity. “We will not have tickets at the door,” event presenters say.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsSurreyThings to do

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey-born Brokop sings support for truckers before ‘battle’ in Ottawa

Just Posted

Rama Kanawati. (Police handout)
Surrey RCMP need help to locate missing woman, 22

Photo advertising Jurassic Festival on the website dinoworldvancouver.com.
‘Jurassic Festival’ coming to Surrey with animatronic dinosaurs

The concept plan for park “58B” in Clayton is seen in this image from the City of Surrey. The city recently announced the park will be called Salmonberry Park. (Screenshot via City of Surrey)
Name chosen for park in Clayton Heights

Musician Lisa Brokop sings “We Believe For It” in support of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” in a video posted to her Facebook page.
VIDEO: Surrey-born Brokop sings support for truckers before ‘battle’ in Ottawa