‘Jurassic Festival’ coming to Surrey with animatronic dinosaurs

April exhibition to feature various ‘life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up’

An indoor dinosaur exhibition is coming to Surrey this spring.

Jurassic Festival is planned at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex hall from April 1-3, according to a post on dinoworldvancouver.com.

“A new exhibit making its way to Vancouver, the educational exhibition which will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and others types of dinosaurs,” the post explains.

On Facebook, the event is billed as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.”

The exhibition will feature various life-size dinosaurs species in a walk-through set-up with “fossil excavation, family dinosaur-related activities play area, jumping castles,” the post promises.

Video on Facebook shows an outdoor version of the attraction in Edmonton last September.

In Cloverdale, “early bird” tickets for kids are $9 when purchased before Feb. 10, or $40 for a family of four.

Event tickets are limited due to venue capacity. “We will not have tickets at the door,” event presenters say.



