FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The arrest of actor Majors on Saturday, March 25, 2023, has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of “Creed III” on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The arrest of actor Majors on Saturday, March 25, 2023, has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jonathan Majors charged with several misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment

Army pulls recruiting ads in the wake of Marvel star’s arrest

Jonathan Majors has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, a day after he was arrested in New York City.

According to the complaint from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the “Lovecraft Country” actor was arraigned Sunday. In the complaint, shared Monday with The Times, the alleged victim said Majors did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” The woman was not identified.

Majors, 33, also allegedly grabbed the woman’s hand, “causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger,” and “put his hand on her neck.”

Majors has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and one misdemeanor count each of third-degree attempted assault, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment.

A legal representative for Majors did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” star was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment on Saturday.

The complaint also says a judge released the actor on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. Majors’ next court date is May 8.

The arrest of Majors has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers.

Majors was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

Army leaders were hopeful that the popularity of the star would help them reach the youth audience.

In a statement Sunday, the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was “deeply concerned by the allegations.” It added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

New York City police said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

A lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Sunday there was evidence clearing Majors and that the actor “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

The Army ads, titled “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow,” are part of the plan to revive the Army’s “Be All You Can be” motto. They highlighted the history of the Army and some of the many professions that recruits can pursue.

The “Be All You Can Be” slogan dominated its recruiting ads for two decades starting in 1981. A nearly two-minute preview video, made available before the campaign rollout in early March, featured soldiers jumping out of airplanes, working on helicopters, climbing obstacle courses and diving underwater. A voiceover said: “We bring out the best in the people who serve, because America calls for nothing less.”

In the Army’s worst recruiting year in recent history, the service fell 25% short of its goal to enlist 60,000 recruits in 2022. The new ads were a key element in the Army’s drive to find creative new ways to attract recruits and ensure that the service has the troops it needs to help defend the nation.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Army has set a difficult goal for this year: aiming to bring in 65,000 recruits, which would be 20,000 more than in 2022.

—Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press, Alexandra Del Rosario, Los Angeles Times

Law and justiceMovies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Snazzy, jazzy’ speakeasy set for April 22 in White Rock

Just Posted

A new section of 177B Street between 64th and 62nd Avenues is seen next to the sight of the new Cloverdale Sports and Ice Complex (currently under construction). A Cloverdale Rodeo Association committee is trying to get the name of this section of road changed to “Will Senger Way” to honour a longtime rodeo volunteer who passed away in 2017. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Will Senger Way’: committee proposes street name change on Fairgrounds

Counter-protestors at the B.C. Legislature in September 2019 show their support for SOGI. (File photo)
SOGI in schools crucial for students to feel supported, seen: Surrey teachers

Earl Marriott Secondary student and White Rock Divers member Amelia Semple, 14, has qualified to compete internationally in Great Britain in April. (submitted photo)
South Surrey diver, 14, to compete internationally in the U.K. in April

Delta police arrested a man in Ladner on Monday, March 27, 2023 after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck that had been stolen in Tsawwassen that morning. Police allege the man was impaired the time and had to be restrained by witnesses and Delta firefighters until officers arrived on scene. (Delta Police Department photo)
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing stolen truck in Delta

Pop-up banner image